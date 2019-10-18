THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Retirement in Thailand… Too naive?

Retirement in Thailand… Too naive?

The mandatory health insurance requitrement for all foreigners staying in Thailand on the Non-Immigrant O-A “retirement visa” will come into effect on Oct 31. The move to force all elderly expats staying in country to take out health insurance at exorbitant rates will have a dramatic, if not damning, impact on thousands of lives. Here is a letter sent to The Phuket News from a Swedish expat who has been living in Phuket for the past nine years. The letter draws a harrowing, poignant image of the bleak future that awaits many such expats once the mandatory health insurance requirement kicks in.

opinionimmigration
By The Phuket News

Sunday 20 October 2019, 11:00AM

Will the mandatory health insurance for all foreigners staying in Thailand on the Non-Immigrant O-A ‘retirement visa’ coming into effect on Oct 31 leave elderly expats in Thailand with nothing to look forward to? Photo: The Phuket News

Will the mandatory health insurance for all foreigners staying in Thailand on the Non-Immigrant O-A ‘retirement visa’ coming into effect on Oct 31 leave elderly expats in Thailand with nothing to look forward to? Photo: The Phuket News

With my friend, the ambassador, I enjoyed talking about our many visits to Thailand and the work with economists associated with trade unions during the past 35 years and many Thai leaders from different walks of life I had the opportunity to greet, namely at conferences.

That exchange inspired the decision at the age of 75 to move to Phuket nine years ago. My wife and I brought, as many others have done, most of our home, including our furniture, a multitude of books and a piano plus smaller things of importance to our lives.

My wife and I have improved our health living in the tropics and for sure also with the help of the good doctors and nurses we have met here.

When June 2020 comes we will literally be thrown out at the age of 85 because we are unable to pay for health insurance costing B300,000 a year or deposit almost half a million baht in a bank account until we are on our deathbed. That is in itself is a legitimate requirement in theory, because we should give the government a guarantee that we can pay for a supposed hospitalisation in the coming years, while my Swedish friends with a Thai spouse will not be required to have that.

The health insurance may, however, not deliver and pay for a hospitalisation since no health insurance will cover the risks that follow from our health history – and how shall Immigration be able to decide whether or not to accept even obvious non-functioning insurance policies until it is proven that the insurance company will not pay for hospitalisations.

When we moved here we were for four years covered by the public health insurance coverage in Belgium, where we previously lived for 35 years. That insurance covered us each year for hospitalisations of up to 90 consecutive days and for outpatient treatment, but was taken away from us in 2014 when the EU introduced the regulation of hospital care for EU citizens wherever they lived in Europe.

However, during these past nine years we have paid several hundred thousand baht for doctors, operations and the physical training my wife has received at Vachira* and now at Chalong Hospital**. That has kept my wife fit enough to enjoy life after a stroke 15 years ago.

BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET

We have a housekeeper that has said no to double the pay from others. She promised from the beginning to stay with us until the end of our lives. We will have to leave things behind and return to Europe. There is no way we can manage a house of our own at this time in life anywhere in Europe, if we now can find a new home. For sure not such as the one we have here and are able to manage with the help of our housekeeper.

I don't think we can even afford to take all our things back to Europe, our housekeeper can make better use of many of our things.

I just want to put the question to your readers. Was I naive to think I could have a peaceful retirement in Thailand?

Bo Jonsson,
Rawai

* Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town

* Accident & Emergency Centre at the yet-to-open Chalong Hospital

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Tourism operators bank on TAT schemes
Phuket airport taxi driver in deadly wipeout to finally hear judgment
Korean and diving instructor drown in Phuket
Electricity outage to hit Pa Klok
Phuket Opinion: Failing to take out the trash
Phase 2 of Taste-Shop-Spend tour scheme ups game
Patong Cosplay Beach Run to raise funds for medical equipment for Patong Hospital
Panel woes delay land appraisal price regime
Electricity outage to hit Mai Khao
International lifesaving chief speaks out on Phuket lifeguards
Python found blending in at Freedom Beach house bathroom
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Lacking privacy protection? Elephant hunger strike ends! Phuket weather warning! || October 18
VAT refund for tourists hiked to B30,000
Environmentalist ends hunger strike as DNP pledges action over elephant deaths
Phuket Immigration confirms bank balance, income ‘combo’ for O-A permit to stay still available

 

Phuket community
International lifesaving chief speaks out on Phuket lifeguards

I see the Expat leisure class is still celebrating and dressing up to celebrate cruelty to horses - ...(Read More)

International lifesaving chief speaks out on Phuket lifeguards

Well, the world now knows what is wrong in Thailand, specially on Phuket when it comes to beach safe...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration confirms bank balance, income ‘combo’ for O-A permit to stay still available

So, those of us on O visas who have been here many years and convert their O visa annually w for the...(Read More)

Phuket weather warning re-issued

The TMD is the most unreliable weather site in Thailand! They are almost always wrong and they tend ...(Read More)

Council worker hanged to fence believed suicide, police probe hotel security guard found dead in rented room

A body found hung from a fence should - under no circumstances be moved until a police medical inves...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration confirms bank balance, income ‘combo’ for O-A permit to stay still available

Interesting little nugget of info here- “We don’t have the right to refuse an application that ...(Read More)

Patong Police hunting for foreigner wanted for $30k theft from exchange booth

Greed conquers trust....(Read More)

Patong Police hunting for foreigner wanted for $30k theft from exchange booth

Hahaha, the boys in the money booth thought they made the 'change of the month'. It must fee...(Read More)

Multi-tier prices at state hospitals now in effect in Phuket

"Kaaskop with a single p means cheese-head," my understanding is with 1 "p" it m...(Read More)

Multi-tier prices at state hospitals now in effect in Phuket

Correct Oesi, Kaaskop with a single p means cheese-head in the Netherlands. Now do your homework and...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
La Boucherie
Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show
MYLANDS
Thai Residential
HeadStart International School Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
JW Marriott Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
phukethasbeengoodtous.org
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Melbourne Cup Brunch 2019