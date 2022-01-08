BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Resort vows to sue guest for B3m over bad review

Resort vows to sue guest for B3m over bad review

BANGKOK: A resort in Khao Yai has allegedly threatened one of its customers with a B3 million defamation case for posting a bad review online.

tourism
By Bangkok Post

Saturday 8 January 2022, 12:38PM

Khao Yai. Photo: Bangkok Post file

Khao Yai. Photo: Bangkok Post file

Lawyer Sittra Biebangkerd revealed yesterday (Jan 7) that a female client was threatened for posting the bad review on travel booking platform Agoda on Dec 19, reports the Bangkok Post.

Mr Sittra posted the comment on his Facebook account on Thursday about a client he referred to as Ms Khing, claiming she is now facing a lawsuit filed by the resort.

Ms Khing stayed there from June 13-14 and subsequently complained about the quality of the facilities and service, giving it six stars out of 10 on the app, Mr Sittra said.

Afterwards, Ms Khing reportedly received a threatening call from the resort, claiming her review was defamation and had sullied the resort’s reputation.

The resort demanded she immediately delete the post, pay B3mn compensation within 15 days of receiving a letter notifying her of the damages, and issue an apology via five copies of a newspaper for a week.

Art-Tec Design

If she failed to comply, she would subsequently face both civil and criminal lawsuits, the resort said, according to her lawyer.

In response, Mr Sittra said he would be able to defend his client and also identify the resort.

The issue sparked a backlash on social media about a customer’s fundamental right to complain about substandard services, as well as the app’s privacy policy.

Meanwhile, Ms Khing reportedly told one media outlet by telephone that she was “shocked and felt threatened” after receiving the letter from the resort, which is why she had decided to consult a lawyer.

Ms Khing insisted she was just a tourist and had no hidden agenda for criticising the resort. She even apologised to the resort, saying she posted the review in good faith hoping it would spur improvements.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

‘Big Cleaning Day’ for Phuket
Follow the rules, Governor reminds foreign envoys
Phuket sets up helpline for those impacted by COVID fallout
World passes 300 million COVID cases as Omicron breaks records
Ministry jab plan for this year gets nod
Phuket marks 385 new COVID cases, no new deaths
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Test & Go suspended indefinitely, 4 Sandbox provinces, More Bangla cases || January 7
Two slain as man opens fire at Phuket Town fresh market
Phuket to remain ‘Blue zone’ as COVID measures elevated
False alarm over COVID-positive French couple missing from Phuket hotel
Push for more home and community isolation as COVID numbers grow
Phuket tourism arrivals plunge
Scores test positive in Bangla ATK blitz
Duterte: Arrest unvaccinated if they go outdoors
Navy chief to drop his submarine fund request

 

Phuket community
Phuket tourism arrivals plunge

With all its shoreline Thailand could invest in tidal energy and command the region within a decad...(Read More)

Scores test positive in Bangla ATK blitz

Christysweet@ where is the evidence based on past virus outbreaks to support your assertion that the...(Read More)

Two slain as man opens fire at Phuket Town fresh market

The amount of bigotry from a few regular commentators is never surprising. Something about Thailand...(Read More)

Phuket to remain ‘Blue zone’ as COVID measures elevated

**ENFORCE THE MASK RULES** enforce the mask rules**ENFORCE THE MASK RULES***enforce the mask rules**...(Read More)

Scores test positive in Bangla ATK blitz

"it's just a cold/flu" - No. We will get there, but we're not there yet. +400 hosp...(Read More)

Phuket tourism arrivals plunge

THB has dropped 15% in past year. as tourists go to other countries where they are welcome that will...(Read More)

Phuket tourism arrivals plunge

BobTB your suggestion is far too sensible for the authorities. Let's face it the COVID scare is ...(Read More)

Ministry jab plan for this year gets nod

Sounds good, but, as of now A-Z people cannot get a 3rd booster. ...(Read More)

Two slain as man opens fire at Phuket Town fresh market

Remember when the Patong cop tried to kill a noodle vendor on Bangla last May? I guess this shooter ...(Read More)

Scores test positive in Bangla ATK blitz

Deaths from original Covid affects the data immensely, as the number that can be severely affecte...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
PKF Thailand
HeadStart International School Phuket
Brightview Center
QSI International School Phuket
Thai Residential
Thanyapura
PaintFX
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Phuket Property
CBRE Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
EPL predictions
Avista Grande Phuket Karon - MGallery

 