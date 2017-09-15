The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Residents evacuated from landslide site, as floods grip Phuket

PHUKET: Residents have been evacuated from their homes from beneath a landslide site in Kamala for fear that that they may be crushed if the heavy rains today (Sept 15) cause another landslip.

Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 15 September 2017, 01:13PM

Prapan Kanprasang, Chief of the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Phuket office (DDPM-Phuket), confirmed to The Phuket News that 12 homes were evacuated.

“Kathu District Chief Sayan Chanachaiyawong arranged for them to be moved to safety. We have received no reports of injuries from the landslide,” Mr Prapan said.

The landslide occurred at a villa construction site at 8:45am. Several of the two-story buildings under construction partially collapsed when the earth beneath them slid down the hillside after a retaining wall below gave way.

“Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong this morning urged us to take action in response to floods and landslides because the heavy downpours across Phuket. We are monitoring the situation and working with local DDPM units across the island,” he said.

Pa Khlok has also been heavily affected, Mr Prapan noted.

“We have dispatched three flat-bottomed boats for officers to provide assistance to residents there,” he said.

Phuket Highways Chief Papiwetwoottisak Sookkii confirmed to The Phuket News that traffic has been heavily affected island-wide.

C and C Marine

“We are keeping a close eye on the flooding. So far none of the underpasses have been closed. They all remain open, but traffic is moving slowly,” he said.

“Please be careful driving on the roads today,” he added.

Meanwhile, Patong Police and Patong Municipality workers have cleared away debris from a landslip on the road to Kamala just north of the Kalim Intersection and the northern end of Patong Beach.

“The landslip occurred at 10:50am, blocking traffic from passing through the area,” one officer explained to The Phuket News.

“We have cleared all the dirt from the road and traffic is now moving freely,” he added.

Additional reporting by Tanyaluk Sakoot

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket Governor orders crackdown on low-cost tours

No crackdown on crazy driving, ghost riding, illegal guns and weapons being carried, drink driving, speeding. Nope just on things that bring more mon...(Read More)

Phuket pollution, dumping reports spiral as online reporting revealed

great website, all in Thai. Click the English language button and nothing happens!...(Read More)

Latvian drunk driver charged after accident leaves woman in hospital with head injuries

99% of people drunk after 10pm, it's nonsense and absurd, you have figures to prove this is not the case? I make this case as when i go out for ...(Read More)

Phuket pollution, dumping reports spiral as online reporting revealed

What a good idea, a social media group for people to report dump sites and pollution. Seems obvious doesn't it... So, when you, Phuket News, re...(Read More)

Phuket Governor orders crackdown on low-cost tours

Re: "Blah blah blah... ...and who cares." Indeed, then why bother to post? ...(Read More)

Phuket Governor orders crackdown on low-cost tours

How long is this Governor going to remine? 6 moths? He did not tell us who is in charge to train all the thai tour guide! Horst...(Read More)

Phuket Governor orders crackdown on low-cost tours

"...Governor Norraphat then went on to say that of the many tourists visiting Phuket every year, most are Chinese tourists..." Finally, som...(Read More)

Phuket Governor orders crackdown on low-cost tours

Blah blah blah... just creating more fleecing opportunities, but nothing is really going to change...and who cares....(Read More)

Racha turtle hatchling sole survivor from 87-egg nest

More incompetence by local officials. "...we could not leave the nest where it was as it was too close to a resort and could have easily been di...(Read More)

Latvian drunk driver charged after accident leaves woman in hospital with head injuries

Curious as to the policy regarding photos of the accused. Is it Phuket News policy or local police policy that accused Thai Nationals (regardless of ...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.