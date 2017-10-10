NATIONWIDE: Construction of replicas of the Royal Crematorium in 76 provinces nationwide is expected to be completed by Sunday (Oct 15).

Pavillions are seen at the Royal Cremation site at Sanam Luang in Bangkok on Oct 3 this year. Photo: Apichit Jinakul

A total of 802 locations across the country will also be arranged for mourners to place dok mai jan (cremation flowers) during the Royal Cremation ceremonies to be held from Oct 25-29, Nisit Chansomwong, deputy permanent secretary for the Interior Ministry said yesterday (Oct 9).

He said only finishing touches need to be made to the Royal Crematorium replicas in the provinces.

Mr Nisit added that large LED screens will be installed at those locations for broadcasts of the Royal Cremation ceremonies.

He said about 61 million dok mai jan have been collected from people who have made them across the country.

The flowers are to be placed at arranged locations during the Royal Cremation rites.

Also yesterday, Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon chaired a meeting of the joint command centre for the Royal Cremation Ceremony to discuss preparations commemorating one year since the passing of the late King on Oct 13.

His Majesty the King will attend the merit-making ceremony at the Grand Palace during the event.

The meeting also discussed security measures for VIPs who will attend the ceremonies, as well as traffic management and the arrangement of locations for mourners.

Lt Gen Sansern Kaewkamnerd, government spokesman and acting director-general of the Public Relations Department, said live coverage of the Royal Cremation by reporters on social media is prohibited.

Media outlets are allowed only to relay live coverage by the government-run TV Pool, he said.

People are allowed to film the ceremony live and take pictures although mobile phone signals would be disconnected at some locations.

Lt Gen Sansern said the mass media were also banned from sharing live coverage of the ceremony, taken by others, on their pages.

In the vicinity of the Royal Cremation venue of Sanam Luang, reporters will be allowed at the auditorium of Thammasat University and in a special stand only.

The vicinity of Sanam Luang covers an area of about 150,000 square metres and can accommodate 250,000-300,000 people.

Only 40,000 people will be able to witness the royal processions in the ceremonies.

They must come and wait at 5am on Oct 25 for the processions to begin and remain there until Oct 26, the cremation day.

Mourners attending the event are advised to bring their own food, water and medicine.

