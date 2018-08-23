TRIATHLON: Laguna Phuket invites runners and triathletes to register for the 25th Laguna Phuket Triathlon (LPT), inaugural ‘25 For 25 Sprint’ triathlon and 2nd annual LPT Charity Fun Run ‘Run for Fun, Run for Kids’ that raises funds through the group’s Children First Fund (CFF) for more than 400 children in seven orphanages in Phuket.

Triathlon

By The Phuket News

Thursday 23 August 2018, 09:55AM

The Laguna Phuket Triathlon comprises a 1.8km swim, 50km bike and 12km run. Photo Supplied

The registration booth will open on September 3 – September 5 at Central Festival Phuket (2nd Fl, IT Zone from 11am-8:30pm) and in Bangkok on Saturday September 8 at CentralWorld (3rd Fl, Atrium Zone from 10am-10pm). The first 100 entries are eligible to participate in fun games and get a free gift! Registered runners and triathletes are required to show theirconfirmation email to participate.

Registration is also available online at www.LagunaphuketTri.com until 11 November.

The 25th Laguna Phuket Triathlon will take place during November 17-18; November 17 is for the LPT Charity Fun Run (5km, 10km and 2km kids run) and November 18 is the Laguna Phuket Triathlon race day (standard LPT comprises 1.8km swim, 50km bike and 12km run and the inaugural ‘25 For 25 Sprint’ includes .05km swim, 18.5km bike 1and 6km run.

Hotels and resorts within Laguna Phuket wil be offering special rates during the race weekend.