Reggae Night at Two Chefs Bar & Grill

Start From: Saturday 27 April 2019, 07:00PM to Saturday 27 April 2019, 11:30PM

Have a night of no worries on April 27, 2019 at Two Chefs Karon! Let's jam all night long at Two Chefs Reggae Night!

Hear the Two Chefs house band play your favorite reggae hits and transport you to the Caribbean! Who doesn't like that?! We also have our All You Can Eat Jamaican Inspired Mixed Grill for just THB495!

Message us NOW to book your table!

Live music starts from 8:30pm and goes late Reservations are highly recommended. Y

ou can book on our website at WWW.TWOCHEFS.COM or find us on Facebook at WWW.FACEBOOK/TWOCHEFSTHAILAND You may also call us directly at Two Chefs Karon 076-286-479.

COME FOR THE FOOD STAY FOR THE FUN!

Person : Two Chefs Karon
Address : Two Chefs Karon
Phone : 076-286-479

 

