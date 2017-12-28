The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News The Phuket News Kata Rocks
Record-breaker Kane aims to get better

FOOTBALL: Harry Kane insists he still has room for improvement after the Tottenham striker’s treble set a Premier League record and took him above Lionel Messi to finish as Europe’s leading scorer.

AFP

Friday 29 December 2017, 01:00PM

Tottenham’s Harry Kane heads the ball to score the opening goal of the English Premier League football match between Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton on Tuesday (Dec 26) Photo: Adrian Dennis / AFP
Tottenham’s Harry Kane heads the ball to score the opening goal of the English Premier League football match between Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton on Tuesday (Dec 26) Photo: Adrian Dennis / AFP

Kane’s 22nd-minute header in Boxing Day (Dec 26) 5-2 win over Southampton at Wembley was his 37th goal of the year, moving him past Alan Shearer’s previous Premier League record, which was set when he played for Blackburn in 1995.

But Kane wasn’t happy to settle for that milestone and he scored twice more to claim his eighth treble of the year.

His second goal took him to 55 for club and country in 2017 – lifting him above Barcelona great Messi to become Europe’s top-scorer over the last 12 months in the five major countries (England, Spain, Italy, Germany and France).

Messi, who has 54 goals this year, can’t catch Kane as Barcelona don’t play again until 2018.

To sum up the magnitude of the achievement, it’s the first time either Messi or Real Madrid’s Cristiano Ronaldo have not led the way in nine years.

“I’m very proud. Messi and Ronaldo have dominated football for so long and they’re two of the greatest players ever so it’s an honour to even be compared to them,” said Kane.

“I’ll keep working harder, it’s about finding little percents to get better and doing things on the training ground to make you better.

“There’s great staff here and a great manager here who will keep pushing me, don’t you worry about that!”

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino paid tribute to Kane, who is now one of the most sought-after players in world football and put him the same bracket and Ronaldo and Messi.

“It’s a massive achievement and we feel it’s our achievement, something we share with his team-mates and the club,” he said.

BCIS Education Center Phuket

“At 24 to score these goals. Not only a massive talent, how he is as a person and a professional it’s amazing to work with him.

“For me, he’s world class. Of course Messi and Cristiano are different. He’s one of the best.

“It’s difficult to say he’s the best but he’s shown to everyone he's one of the best.

“The secret is work hard every day. That is the big secret of the big players like Harry, Ronaldo and Messi and company. You cannot afford not to work everyday.”

Kane might have been the game’s hot topic, but Dele Alli showed signs of rediscovering his best form, scoring one and creating two for Kane and another for Son Heung-Min.

“I'm happy he scored and helped the team, but we expect more and we will push him to be better,” added Pochettino.

Pellegrino is resigned to losing defender Virgil van Dijk next month, with Manchester City favourites for his signature, as he once again left him the Dutchman out in a move which backfired.

“I decided it’s best for the team as there is a lot of speculation around,” he added.

“We win, draw and lose, with and without Virgil. In this squad I have a lot of players that can play. We are used to changes.

“We can’t use this as an excuse. We have to wait until January. I can’t control the market and we’ll see what happens.”

 

 
