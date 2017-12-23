The inaugural Phuket RendezVous is on course to becoming the biggest and most entertaining marine and luxury lifestyle event ever held on Phuket. Hosted by the award-winning Royal Phuket Marina from January 4 – 7, 2018, the Phuket RendezVous will showcase a wide range of lifestyle products and services whilst delivering an experience to visitors that goes beyond just a boat show.

Iconic motoryachts and superyachts will be on show at the Phuket RendezVous.

Having replaced the popular Phuket International Boat Show (PIMEX), which had been held at the same location for over ten years, the Phuket RendezVous promises to be bigger and better than its predecessor, with more boats in the marina, more exhibits in the hall and an increased emphasis on the visitor experience.

Leveraging on PIMEX’s long-standing experience, the inaugural Phuket RendezVous will showcase a minimum of 40 yachts in the marina, with the region’s leading yacht dealers in attendance – including six yachts from Boat Lagoon Yachting and a record display of nine boats from Simpson Marine - and there are already three Asian yacht premieres confirmed. There will also be a Superyacht Hub located at Koh Rang Noi, a nearby private island where up to six superyachts will be moored. In the Exhibition Hall, leading marine and chandlery companies will be on hand to showcase the latest equipment and offer services for sailing enthusiasts of all abilities and budgets.

As well as boasting a comprehensive yacht line-up, the Phuket RendezVous will also feature jewellery, fashion accessories, furniture, leading hotels and some of the island’s prime property developers. Royal Phuket Marina’s iconic Town Square will be transformed into a dynamic and exciting hub with luxury cars on display fashion shows and a variety of food and beverage pop-ups.

The four-day event will appeal to all the family with various side-event and workshops organised. The Phuket RendezVous has partnered with Thailand-based social enterprise Elephant Parade, who will bring a herd of 20 colourful life-sized baby elephant models for the first time ever in Phuket. Visitors will also be able to paint small replica models with proceeds going to the conversation and protection of the Kingdom’s national animal.

A free four-day seminar program is also available, with varied topics covering yachting, conservation and resource management, properties, tourism and crypto-currency among other topics. To round off this spectacular event, there will be daily dose of live music, parties and entertainment for all the family to enjoy; there will be something for everyone at the Phuket RendezVous.

The Phuket News and Khao Phuket are proud media partners of the Phuket Rendezvous.