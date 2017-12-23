The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News The Phuket News Kata Rocks
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Ready for a RendezVous? Thailand’s definitive marine and luxury lifestyle showcase

The inaugural Phuket RendezVous is on course to becoming the biggest and most entertaining marine and luxury lifestyle event ever held on Phuket. Hosted by the award-winning Royal Phuket Marina from January 4 – 7, 2018, the Phuket RendezVous will showcase a wide range of lifestyle products and services whilst delivering an experience to visitors that goes beyond just a boat show.

marine, tourism, transport,

Sponsored

Saturday 23 December 2017, 03:45PM

Iconic motoryachts and superyachts will be on show at the Phuket RendezVous.
Iconic motoryachts and superyachts will be on show at the Phuket RendezVous. Iconic motoryachts and superyachts will be on show at the Phuket RendezVous.
Iconic motoryachts and superyachts will be on show at the Phuket RendezVous.

Having replaced the popular Phuket International Boat Show (PIMEX), which had been held at the same location for over ten years, the Phuket RendezVous promises to be bigger and better than its predecessor, with more boats in the marina, more exhibits in the hall and an increased emphasis on the visitor experience.

Leveraging on PIMEX’s long-standing experience, the inaugural Phuket RendezVous will showcase a minimum of 40 yachts in the marina, with the region’s leading yacht dealers in attendance – including six yachts from Boat Lagoon Yachting and a record display of nine boats from Simpson Marine - and there are already three Asian yacht premieres confirmed. There will also be a Superyacht Hub located at Koh Rang Noi, a nearby private island where up to six superyachts will be moored. In the Exhibition Hall, leading marine and chandlery companies will be on hand to showcase the latest equipment and offer services for sailing enthusiasts of all abilities and budgets.

As well as boasting a comprehensive yacht line-up, the Phuket RendezVous will also feature jewellery, fashion accessories, furniture, leading hotels and some of the island’s prime property developers. Royal Phuket Marina’s iconic Town Square will be transformed into a dynamic and exciting hub with luxury cars on display fashion shows and a variety of food and beverage pop-ups.

The four-day event will appeal to all the family with various side-event and workshops organised. The Phuket RendezVous has partnered with Thailand-based social enterprise Elephant Parade, who will bring a herd of 20 colourful life-sized baby elephant models for the first time ever in Phuket. Visitors will also be able to paint small replica models with proceeds going to the conversation and protection of the Kingdom’s national animal.

A free four-day seminar program is also available, with varied topics covering yachting, conservation and resource management, properties, tourism and crypto-currency among other topics. To round off this spectacular event, there will be daily dose of live music, parties and entertainment for all the family to enjoy; there will be something for everyone at the Phuket RendezVous.

The Phuket News and Khao Phuket are proud media partners of the Phuket Rendezvous.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:

Comments Left: Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
   => Forget password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Activist to sue police over ‘Boss’

'Hi-So's ' met Boss on board of moored yachts in the harbour of Monaco. Inhabitants Monaco know that Boss has there a house/apartment. O...(Read More)

Phuket girl, 17, shot dead in motorbike attack

Wow... another genius deduction, “We suspect that the reason for the attack was due to a personal conflict or other related issue." Only 17 ye...(Read More)

Two arrested as illegal Phuket tour guides

Stopping tour busses with tourists as shown on photos is not exactly a tourist promoting happening. The tourists sure had not that in mind when they...(Read More)

Two arrested as illegal Phuket tour guides

These arrests are just to relax the tour guide situation on Phuket a bit for the eye of the world. Seen the number of illegal tour guides on Phuket i...(Read More)

Elephant camp operator charged over tourist’s death

Elephant riding is an extreme maltreatment to any elephant and should be stopped. And a stupid tourist pulling the tail of an elephant deserves punish...(Read More)

Arrivals surge to 34mn, B1.81trn in revenues in sight

I wonder how many of the arrivals are actually tourists in Thailand. And, the revenue figures are pure fiction....(Read More)

Plan to build B1.2bn Phuket bridge gains momentum

100 sigs in favour (10% of the population)= 1km bridge =1.4 billion baht. Call me a cynic but I'm a cynic. Watch the money trail....(Read More)

Phuket police to question foreign yacht owner for dropping anchor on coral

One would hope that the catamaran in the picture, which is under power, was actually shown connected to the anchor via the chain through video images....(Read More)

Plan to build B1.2bn Phuket bridge gains momentum

The island's economy is driven by tourists. Maybe first spend the money to make the island safer by providing lifeguard service and safer roads?...(Read More)

Activist to sue police over ‘Boss’

I saw him drinking with Elvis in Memphis....(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.