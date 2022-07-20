Tengoku
RAW COMEDY ASIA & TAIPAN ENTERTAINMENT COMEDY NIGHT

Start From: Friday 22 July 2022, 08:00PM to Friday 22 July 2022, 11:00PM

Join us on the 22nd of July for an evening of stand-up comedy. Harvey Walden, Chris Raufeisen and special guest Ric Diez will take the stage at TaiPan Nightclub from 8.30pm. Doors will open at 8pm. Harvey Walden opened for Neal Brennan (Netflix and Chappelle Show), Dwayne Perkins (Netflix) and Ahmed Ahmed, and he is excited to bring some big laughs to Patong! Also sharing the stage will be Chris Raufeisen (THA,USA) - Co Founder and Creative Director of Raw Comedy Asia, Opened for Doug Stanhope, Finalist in 2 International Comedy Competitions and Producer of Bangkok Comedy, Bangkok’s new pro Comedy Room. With special guest Ric Diez (SPA) Bangkok’s favorite, one liner comedian, with many successful shows across Europe under his belt, routinely leveling rooms. Get your tickets at TicketMelon or contact Mark Cameron directly for bookings. https://www.ticketmelon.com/rawcom.../comedy-night-in-phuket

Person : Mark Cameron
Address : TAIPAN, Patong
Phone : 0614866736
Website :
http://www.ticketmelon.com/rawcom.../com...

 

