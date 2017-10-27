The Phuket News
Ratchanok wins Paris opener

BADMINTON: Fresh from her stunning victory at the Denmark Open, Ratchanok Intanon continued her fine form at the US$325,000 (approximately B10.8 million) French Open yesterday (Oct 26).

Bangkok Post

Friday 27 October 2017, 10:41AM

Ratchanok Intanon reacts after winning against Akane Yamaguchi of Japan their Women’s Singles final match at the Danish Open badminton tournament last Sunday (Oct 22). Photo: Claus Fisker / Scanpix Denmark / AFP
Ratchanok Intanon reacts after winning against Akane Yamaguchi of Japan their Women’s Singles final match at the Danish Open badminton tournament last Sunday (Oct 22). Photo: Claus Fisker / Scanpix Denmark / AFP

The eighth-seeded Thai defeated Cheung Ngan Yi of Hong Kong 24-22, 21-16 to book her berth in the second round of the BWF Superseries tournament at Stade Pierre de Coubertain in Paris.

Cheung put up a brave fight and pushed world No.9 Ratchanok hard in the opening game. The Thai star, who was clearly feeling the effects of her tough win over Akane Yamaguchi in the Odense final last Sunday (Oct 22), was forced to dig deep before pulling off a 43-minute victory against her 16th-ranked opponent.

Ratchanok will today (Oct 27) fight compatriot Busanan Ongbamrungphan for a place in the quarter-finals after the world No.17 cruised past Yip Pui Yin, another Hong Kong player, 21-8, 21-18 in just 28 minutes yesterday.

Ratchanok could face top seed Tai Tzu-ying in the quarter-finals. The Thai upset the Taiwanese world No.1 in the semi-finals in Odense last Saturday (Oct 21).

Tai began her campaign yesterday with a 21-9, 19-21, 21-16 win over Chen Xiaoxin of China. Tai will meet either Dinar Dyah Ayustine of Indonesia or Saena Kawakami of Japan in today’s second round.

Spain’s reigning Olympic champion Carolina Marin, who is seeded fourth this week, beat Japan’s Minatsu Mitani 21-17, 21-18 while China’s Chen Yufei, who lost to Yamaguchi in the Odense semi-finals, beat Natalia Perminova of Russia 21-13, 21-18.

In other first round matches involving Thai players, Jongkolphan Kititharakul and Rawinda Prajongjai lost to Mayu Matsumoto and Wakana Nagahara of Japan 21-16, 19-21, 16-21 in the women’s doubles event, Kosit Phetprabab lost to Sai B Praneeth of India 13-21, 23-21, 19-21 in the men’s singles, and Tinn Isriyanet and Pacharapun Chochuwong fell to Ivan Sozonov and Evgeniya Kosetskaya of Russia 21-23, 17-21 in the mixed doubles.

Tanongsak Saensomboonsuk and Suppanyu Avihingsanon were scheduled to meet in the first round of the men’s singles later last night.

Read original story here.

 

 
