BADMINTON: Ratchanok Intanon aims to win her second consecutive title at this week’s French Open as a tribute to the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

Wednesday 25 October 2017, 10:13AM

Ratchanok Intanon poses with her trophy after winning against Akane Yamaguchi of Japan their Women’s Singles final match at the Danish Open badminton tournament. Photo: Claus Fisker / Scanpix Denmark / AFP

Having claimed the Denmark Open crown on Sunday (Oct 22), the world No.9 Thai will begin her French Open campaign against No.16 Cheung Ngan Yi of Hong Kong in the women’s singles first round today (Oct 25).

In the second round, the 22-year-old could face compatriot Busanan Ongbamrungphan, who is up against Yip Pui Yin, also of Hong Kong.

Ratchanok is slated for a rematch with top-ranked Tai Tzu-ying in the quarter-finals after the Taiwanese was stunned by the Thai in three games in Denmark.

Ratchanok came from behind to beat Japan’s Akane Yamaguchi 14-21, 21-15, 21-19 in the final to secure her first Superseries title in 18 months.

In the deciding game, the Japanese took a 19-16 lead only for Ratchanok to claim five unanswered points and the title.

“My target is to win again. I want to bring the [French Open] title back to Thailand during an important time for our country,” said Ratchanok, who has also won two Grand Prix Gold tournaments this year at the Thailand Open and New Zealand Open.

“I will be very happy to give my win to King Rama IX [King Bhumibol] and [current] King Rama X [His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun].”

King Bhumibol played badminton and was the patron of the Badminton Association of Thailand. He passed away on Oct 13 last year and a Royal Cremation ceremony is scheduled for tomorrow (Oct 26).

Following her win against Yamaguchi, Ratchakok said the late King inspired her to make a comeback in the title match.

After defeating Tai, Ratchanok said she felt the “royal father” was watching the match from above.

She said yesterday (Oct 24) that she was injury-free although she was exhausted after two successive tough matches against Tai and Yamaguchi.

“I will do my best. I could face Tai again in the quarter-finals,” said Ratchanok, who calls herself an “athlete of the king”.

In the men's singles, the draw could not have been worse for Tanongsak Saensomboonsuk, who will meet world No.1 Viktor Axelsen of Denmark in his opening match.

Meanwhile, Kunlavut Vitidsarn said he wanted to follow in Ratchanok’s footsteps by winning the world junior title three times.

The 16-year-old became the first Thai male shuttler to win the world junior title in the singles event on Saturday (Oct 21).

Ratchanok won the world junior title three times from 2009-2011.

“I want to follow in the footsteps of Phi [older sister] May [Ratchanok’s nickname] by winning the world junior title three times,” said Kunlavut, who like Ratchanok, is a product of Banthongyod badminton school.

“I also want to win gold at the 2018 Youth Olympics in Argentina.”

Kamala Thongkorn, owner of Banthongyod badminton school, said Kunlavut had a bright future.

“He is just 16 and still have chances to win more world junior titles,” she said.

“He has talent and determination but we won’t rush him.”

Thailand has produced champions in three categories at the BWF World Junior Championships.

Thailand’s other world junior champions are Maneepong Jongjit and Rodjana Chuthabunditkul who took the mixed doubles gold medal in 2009, and Kittinupong Kedren and Dechapol Puavaranukroh who won the boys' doubles title in 2014.

