PHUKET: Hilton Phuket Arcadia Resort & Spa has announced the appointment of Ranjeet Viswanathan as Commercial Director. Mr Viswanathan most recently served as Director of Sales and Marketing at the Anantara Mai Khao, Phuket.

tourism

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 11 September 2018, 02:57PM

Ranjeet Viswanathan has been appointed Commercial Director at the Hilton Phuket Arcadia Resort & Spa in Karon. Photo: Supplied

A 17-year veteran in the hospitality industry, Mr Viswanathan began his six-year career with Hilton Worldwide as Senior Cluster Revenue Manager at RMCC, based out of the Shanghai office where he developed a strong revenue background.

In 2016, he was Director of Business Development at the Conrad Rangali Island, Maldives where he developed expertise in resort business.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr Viswanathan said, “I am excited to be joining the Hilton family once again and am looking forward to working with the strong commercial team already present.”

Hilton Phuket Arcadia Resort & Spa is located on 75 acres of tropical garden in the heart of Karon.

As one of the most comprehensive MICE and events venues in Southeast Asia, the resort’s Grand Ballroom offers one of the highest capacity event and meeting spaces on the island.

The hotel provides guests with a complement of services and amenities, including 662 rooms with individual balconies overlooking the Andaman Sea and vast lagoons, as well as extensive dining options with eight restaurants and bars specialising in cuisines from all over the world.

Amenities for the guests include five outdoor pools, two-level water slides, a kids club, a tennis and squash court, fitness centre and 15 spa villas.