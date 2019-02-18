Ramp Up Your Run Clinic - Starting You on the Road to a Healthier and Active Lifestyle

Start From: Saturday 23 March 2019, 07:00AM to Saturday 23 March 2019, 01:00PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

March 23rd 7am @ Phuket Boat Lagoon.

10km or 1/2 marathon Preparation for the Laguna Phuket Marathon.

Have you ever wanted to run a10km or 1/2 marathon? Are you a seasoned runner and thought just because you are getting older that your best times are behind you?

Your Entry Includes:

*Dynamic better running technique training session

*10 week step by step training guide for either the 10km or 1/2 marathon

*Healthy Nutritious Post Training meal and lunch

*Injury prevention

*Healthy nutrition

*Running specific strength training

*Mindset training

*Instant access to The Ramp Up Your Run Community.

Ticket Price - 2,900b.