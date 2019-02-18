Ramp Up Your Run Clinic - Starting You on the Road to a Healthier and Active Lifestyle

March 23rd 7am @ Phuket Boat Lagoon.
10km or 1/2 marathon Preparation for the Laguna Phuket Marathon.
Have you ever wanted to run a10km or 1/2 marathon? Are you a seasoned runner and thought just because you are getting older that your best times are behind you?
Your Entry Includes:
*Dynamic better running technique training session
*10 week step by step training guide for either the 10km or 1/2 marathon
*Healthy Nutritious Post Training meal and lunch
*Injury prevention
*Healthy nutrition
*Running specific strength training
*Mindset training
*Instant access to The Ramp Up Your Run Community.
Ticket Price - 2,900b.