The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Business News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Ramada to open distinctive ‘Peranakan’ hotel in Phuket

PHUKET: Wyndham Hotel Group have announced the continued expansion of its globally-recognised Ramada brand in Thailand with the signing of Ramada Plaza Chaofah Phuket, a franchised hotel with Southern Star Hotel Co Ltd, an affiliate of the CAS Group.

tourism, construction, economics, Chinese,

The Phuket News

Wednesday 23 August 2017, 06:04PM

The 270-room upscale hotel is slated for completion in 2018 and will be managed by Bangkok-based Kosmopolitan Hospitality.

Ramada Plaza Chaofah will be part of the larger Muang Chaofah development (see map below), an “Urban Entertainment Centre” with proposed attractions such as movie theatres, an international conference centre and retail outlets.

The hotel is aimed to be a vibrant addition to the hospitality scene in Phuket with a Peranakan-influenced design concept, said a press release issued today (Aug 23).

Peranakan Chinese, or Straits-born Chinese, are the descendants of Chinese immigrants who came to the Malay Archipelago, which includes British Malaya and Dutch East Indies, between the 15th and 17th centuries. Members of this community address themselves as “Baba Nyonya”. 

The Straits Chinese settlers arrived in Phuket in the 19th century amidst the tin-mining boom and make up a critical part of Phuket’s population. Over the years, the intermixing of cultures has given the Phuket Babas a unique Peranakan character defined by Thai influence.

“Guests can expect a blend of modernity and tradition with contemporary furnishings artfully decorated with Peranakan porcelain and batik prints,” noted the press release.

“The hotel will focus on curated food and beverage concepts, with plans to offer Thai-Nyonya styled cuisine – a distinct characteristic of Phuket’s Peranakan identity – in its all-day dining outlet and speciality restaurant on the rooftop. Other facilities will also include a grand ballroom which seats up to 700 guests and a range of fitness facilities,” it added.

C and C Marine

“We have seen great success with our Ramada brand across Southeast Asia and the Pacific Rim with 63 hotels now operating in the region,” said Barry Robinson, President and Managing Director of Wyndham Hotel Group South East Asia and Pacific Rim.

“Our newest hotel in Phuket will be no exception and will offer guests an authentic experience into the heart of the destination, and a unique insight into Phuket’s colourful history,” he added.

Tanakrit Dararattanaroj, Managing Director, CAS Group said, “We are delighted to partner with Wyndham Hotel Group and Kosmopolitan, both trusted leaders in the hotel business, to manage our first hospitality project. The Ramada brand is renowned for its hotels worldwide and will bring great appeal to travellers visiting Phuket. We look forward to a successful venture ahead.”

Glenn de Souza, Chief Executive Officer of Kosmopolitan Hospitality, concurred.

“Phuket is the gem of Southern Thailand and continues to see double-digit year-on-year growth in tourist arrivals into the island – placing Ramada Plaza Chaofah in a prime position to enter the market. The hotel promises to ‘wow’ guests with its unique Peranakan concept and warm, friendly service once its doors are opened in 2018,” he said.

Ramada offers more than 850 hotels spanning more than 60 countries. Throughout Southeast Asia and the South Pacific, Wyndham Hotel Group currently has more than 112 hotels operating under its Ramada, Wyndham Grand, Wyndham, Wyndham Garden, Days Inn, TRYP by Wyndham and Microtel Inn & Suites by Wyndham brands.

 

 
The Phuket News
Location

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket rescue workers appeal to Chinese gods for a ‘safer’ Patong Hill

Was this a spiritual medium happening about 50 years ago? A article about how people felt and believed at that time? By the way, Patong Hill is sa...(Read More)

Canadian tourist charged for killer Phuket U-turn

Also condolences to family dead motorbikers. If a motorbiker not drive according the thai traffic laws, meaning, wearing a helmet, obey speed signs, ...(Read More)

Login game premier league competition

Hi, Is it only me or have you not included the Man City result from monday night ....(Read More)

Phuket rescue workers appeal to Chinese gods for a ‘safer’ Patong Hill

They should ask that poor lady with the house at the bottom of the hill to put up a big shrine to the Chinese gods in her front yard. We'll see ju...(Read More)

Going Down: Businesses on Phuket’s famed Bangla Rd suffer as clientele dries up

I don't go to Patong, i went once when i came her 5 years ago, but because of the greedy mindset of the Thias who want to cream as much money as t...(Read More)

Canadian tourist charged for killer Phuket U-turn

Firstly, sincere condolences to the dead motorcyclist's family & friends. Too bad he was not wearing a helmet which is Thai Law. It may hav...(Read More)

Canadian tourist charged for killer Phuket U-turn

I would recommend to leave a.s.a.p. Horst...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: As good as it gets

Thai "authorities" are renowned for not seeking expert advice in solving problems. Seems that the "authorities" always want to re-...(Read More)

Going Down: Businesses on Phuket’s famed Bangla Rd suffer as clientele dries up

I've been in Patong already a few time. Since my first arrival, back in 2007, I've seen the town rise (a bit) and then going down this downfal...(Read More)

Phuket rescue workers appeal to Chinese gods for a ‘safer’ Patong Hill

Yes, that will reduce the accidents for sure. Don't worry about driver training, vehicle safety checks etc. This will fix the issues. ...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.