PHUKET: Wyndham Hotel Group have announced the continued expansion of its globally-recognised Ramada brand in Thailand with the signing of Ramada Plaza Chaofah Phuket, a franchised hotel with Southern Star Hotel Co Ltd, an affiliate of the CAS Group.

Wednesday 23 August 2017, 06:04PM

The 270-room upscale hotel is slated for completion in 2018 and will be managed by Bangkok-based Kosmopolitan Hospitality.

Ramada Plaza Chaofah will be part of the larger Muang Chaofah development (see map below), an “Urban Entertainment Centre” with proposed attractions such as movie theatres, an international conference centre and retail outlets.

The hotel is aimed to be a vibrant addition to the hospitality scene in Phuket with a Peranakan-influenced design concept, said a press release issued today (Aug 23).

Peranakan Chinese, or Straits-born Chinese, are the descendants of Chinese immigrants who came to the Malay Archipelago, which includes British Malaya and Dutch East Indies, between the 15th and 17th centuries. Members of this community address themselves as “Baba Nyonya”.

The Straits Chinese settlers arrived in Phuket in the 19th century amidst the tin-mining boom and make up a critical part of Phuket’s population. Over the years, the intermixing of cultures has given the Phuket Babas a unique Peranakan character defined by Thai influence.

“Guests can expect a blend of modernity and tradition with contemporary furnishings artfully decorated with Peranakan porcelain and batik prints,” noted the press release.

“The hotel will focus on curated food and beverage concepts, with plans to offer Thai-Nyonya styled cuisine – a distinct characteristic of Phuket’s Peranakan identity – in its all-day dining outlet and speciality restaurant on the rooftop. Other facilities will also include a grand ballroom which seats up to 700 guests and a range of fitness facilities,” it added.

“We have seen great success with our Ramada brand across Southeast Asia and the Pacific Rim with 63 hotels now operating in the region,” said Barry Robinson, President and Managing Director of Wyndham Hotel Group South East Asia and Pacific Rim.

“Our newest hotel in Phuket will be no exception and will offer guests an authentic experience into the heart of the destination, and a unique insight into Phuket’s colourful history,” he added.

Tanakrit Dararattanaroj, Managing Director, CAS Group said, “We are delighted to partner with Wyndham Hotel Group and Kosmopolitan, both trusted leaders in the hotel business, to manage our first hospitality project. The Ramada brand is renowned for its hotels worldwide and will bring great appeal to travellers visiting Phuket. We look forward to a successful venture ahead.”

Glenn de Souza, Chief Executive Officer of Kosmopolitan Hospitality, concurred.

“Phuket is the gem of Southern Thailand and continues to see double-digit year-on-year growth in tourist arrivals into the island – placing Ramada Plaza Chaofah in a prime position to enter the market. The hotel promises to ‘wow’ guests with its unique Peranakan concept and warm, friendly service once its doors are opened in 2018,” he said.

Ramada offers more than 850 hotels spanning more than 60 countries. Throughout Southeast Asia and the South Pacific, Wyndham Hotel Group currently has more than 112 hotels operating under its Ramada, Wyndham Grand, Wyndham, Wyndham Garden, Days Inn, TRYP by Wyndham and Microtel Inn & Suites by Wyndham brands.