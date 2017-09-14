The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Racha turtle hatchling sole survivor from 87-egg nest

PHUKET: The green turtle hatchling that clambered through its shell on Racha Island early last Friday morning is the only turtle to hatch from the nest of 87 eggs, Phuket marine officials confirmed today (Sept 14).

environment, marine, animals, tourism,

Tanyaluk Sakoot

Thursday 14 September 2017, 01:01PM

The hatchling, which officials have yet to bestow a name, was the first known turtle to hatch on Koh Racha Island, south of Phuket, in 10 years, raising hopes of a return of turtles to Phuket and the surrounding islands. (See story here.)

However, none of the remaining eggs brought life to the embryos within, Suchart Rattanareangsri, Director of Department of Marine and Coastal Resources (DMCR) Phuket branch’s Conservation Department told The Phuket News, today (Sept 14),

“Only one baby turtle hatched, that was at 2am on Sept 8, but all the other eggs failed,” Mr Suchart confirmed.

“Two other eggs looked like they were going to produce hatchlings, but they too failed,” he said.

Mr Suchart suspects that moving the eggs to a safer place on Koh Racha after the nest was found on July 14 could have played a dramatic part in the viability of the nest in producing hatchlings.

“However, we could not leave the nest where it was as it was too close to a resort and could have easily been disturbed by tourists,” he explained, noting that the experience had left him deeply saddened.

“We want to know for sure what caused the eggs to fail to hatch, and so they have been taken to the Phuket Marine Biological Centre, where experts today (Sept 14) are examining them in the hope of avoiding future disasters like this,” Mr Suchart added.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Bike-sharing arrives in Phuket

Whils't it;s a great idea in principal, considering how selfish the locals drive with regards to pedestrians (myself) this should be interesting, ...(Read More)

Latvian drunk driver charged after accident leaves woman in hospital with head injuries

99% in charge of a vehicle drive drunk after 10pm!Wondering where those numbers come from! Own research? Another example of the inaccurate absurd nons...(Read More)

Latvian drunk driver charged after accident leaves woman in hospital with head injuries

I remember the van driver crashing into the house and killing many, i think he got a 5000b fine from memory?...(Read More)

Phuket tour bus driver charged for underpass pile-up

Driving too fast, what in Phuket, never! The traffic police are always out catching speeding and dangerous driving! Hold on, no that's back home n...(Read More)

Hundreds of city cops fail traffic test

Thats a terrible low score. But no shock really. I bet on Phuket the score will be even lower. I am sure that in other areas of the law the standards ...(Read More)

Latvian drunk driver charged after accident leaves woman in hospital with head injuries

It looks like there are 3 groups to consider in thai law enforcement. 1: The rich, influential thai, they get away with everything. we all know why. ...(Read More)

Latvian drunk driver charged after accident leaves woman in hospital with head injuries

To overturn his car in Sai Yuan, this man should have gone at a crazy speed. Mr. Governor, you seem to be really concerned about the many problems of...(Read More)

Latvian drunk driver charged after accident leaves woman in hospital with head injuries

How many times have we read that the driver has fled the scene? They all know that there is no consequence in running away to sober up. They are almos...(Read More)

Bike-sharing arrives in Phuket

Bike lanes would be great for the on the (seeing everyday) on the wrong side approaching motorbikes - separated with concrete blocks so cars cannot pa...(Read More)

Phuket tour bus driver charged for underpass pile-up

Yes, that Patong tunnel building will become a many years drama. Many thai Phuket people anyway not like it to be build. Phuket Officials are at ...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.