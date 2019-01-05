Quirky accommodation: Something for the more adventurous traveller

Thai seniors, aged 60 and older, are Airbnb’s most active users. Usage of the home rental site Airbnb has rapidly increased among Thai seniors, leading them to be the most active users in the world, according to Airbnb’s analytics.

Travel

By David Jacklin

Saturday 5 January 2019, 01:07PM

Senior guests from Thailand have increased usage by 62% in the past year, while senior hosts earned almost 300 million baht in 2017. Thai seniors are also considered the most loved hosts compared with other age groups as represented by Airbnb's rating system.

"Perhaps it's no surprise we're seeing such strong growth in this demographic," said Greg Greeley, president of homes at Airbnb. "Seniors are healthier and wealthier than they've ever been, and tend to take more and longer trips than other age groups."

Thailand also has the highest proportion of senior guests using Airbnb, followed by Japan and the US. The top trending destinations for these guests are Rawai and Kathu in Phuket and Chiang Mai.

With such an interest in Airbnb's offering, perhaps local citizens may be interested to spread their wings further afield in more adventurous home stays.

Here is a selection of six quintessentially quirky listings around the world that provide a more unusual experience for the intrepid traveller.

Sleep in a Plane (Saint-Michel-Chef-Chef, France)

For those looking to take their travels to new heights, you can book your own private plane in the heart of western France. This accommodation comes complete with a double bed and a living room in the cabin, and everyone gets a chance to sit in the cockpit, which has been converted into a bathroom with a view.

Underground Hygge (Orondo, WA, USA)

Nestled in a hillside along the Columbia River Gorge is Kristie’s one-of-a-kind hobbit hole home, a home that would inspire anyone to take off for their next incredible journey. Every nook and cranny of the dwelling was built out of sustainable materials so that guests can enjoy warmth in the winter and coolness in the summer.

Here Be Dragons (Westhall, UK)

For this home in the English countryside, it’s all in the name. Perched on top of this award-winning home’s chimney sits a larger-than-life dragon sculpture greeting you as you come up the drive. Host Jo says the property’s name “Here Be Dragons” has become shorthand for that which is fascinating and unexplored – and her eclectic, colourful home is the exact uncharted territory you’ll want to discover.

Unique Cobb Cottage (Mayne Island, Canada)

This petite, hand-sculpted cottage home is made of entirely natural, earthen materials and provides a welcome and warm retreat surrounded by gardens, sheep and orchards. Mindful of the environment, and to save guests from having to rent a car, host Alexis also goes out of her way to provide transportation for her guests during their trip.

Tatami Room (Osaka, Japan)

Built by host Mariko’s grandparents more than 70 years ago, this traditional, multi-generational Japanese home provides a time capsule experience for guests to enjoy and savour. Mariko provides thoughtful touches for her guests to enjoy, from maps and local suggestions, to bikes to ride, to little snacks and small gifts for guests throughout their stay.

AirShip (Scottish Highlands, UK)

Situated a stone’s throw away from the waters of the Sound of Mull, host Amanda’s aluminum pod features all the amenities of a full home. With stunning views from throughout this work of art, including a stargazing station at night, guests at the AirShip experience a truly unique environment in which to relax and unwind.