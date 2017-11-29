The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News The Phuket News Kata Rocks
The Phuket News Business News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Quality defines successful 2017 Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show

Pattaya turned on the style for the sixth Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show with four days of excellent weather welcoming 4,554 visitors to the Gulf of Thailand’s premier marine event at Ocean Marina Yacht Club which saw an extensive in-water display of global yacht brands as well as a diverse range of onshore exhibitors.

tourism, marine, economics,

The Phuket News

Wednesday 29 November 2017, 09:49AM

“This year’s show has been a great success. Not only has the line-up of exhibitors and displays been excellent, but the number of visitors and the quality of visitors has been very good too,” said Scott Finsten, Harbour Master of Ocean Marina Yacht Club, organisers of the Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show.

The Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show continues to promote Thailand’s marine industry and showcase the Gulf of Thailand’s onshore facilities and offshore cruising grounds. Speaking of its central role in the region, Ewa Stachurska, Simpson Marine’s Group Marketing Manager noted how important it was to hold an annual boat show in Pattaya, and how its growth will help to develop and increase brand awareness in the area.

Berne Lamprecht, Managing Director of on-land exhibitor ASAP Marine, also commented, “The layout of the show was very good and the outdoor set-up was very professional.”

Kazuki Otsuka, Managing Director of Hull Marine, was also pleased with the way the products on display were segmented and partitioned.

As a sales platform for Thailand’s marine and lifestyle industries, the show continues to deliver good results.

“Exhibitors have reported sales and the generation of many serious leads with many serious buyers. Visitors were engaged and interested in the boats, marine products and accessories, as well as the wide range of lifestyle products and services on display,” added Mr Finsten.

“We are committed to supporting Thailand’s East Coast and Thailand’s marine industry, and it’s encouraging to see the show developing each year,” he said.

The NAKA Island

Napong Paripontpochanapisuti, Acting Assistant Managing Director, Residential Business, Ocean Property Co Ltd, organisers of the Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show, concurred.

“The sixth edition will drive marine business in the Gulf of Thailand and help to grow the industry further. We are already planning for 2018 and aim to make the seventh edition of the show the best yet,” he said.

Turning heads at the show were JetSurf Thailand who were showcasing their new jet-powered surfboard and were one of multiple in-water activities which drew crowds daily. Pop-up restaurants dotted the marina front and provided visitors with al fresco dining options while kids’ activities and games ensured visitors of all ages were catered to.

The Networking Cocktail Party was attended by more than 300 of the industry’s movers-and-shakers, and a charity auction of stunning Gulf of Thailand framed photos raised B40,000 for Disabled Sailing Thailand, a non-profit organisation based in Pattaya who are building boats designed for disabled sailors.

Organisers have confirmed the dates for the 7th Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show: Nov 29 – Dec 2, 2018 at Ocean Marina Yacht Club.

The Phuket News was a proud media partner of the Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:

Comments Left: Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
   => Forget password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Activist to sue police over ‘Boss’

'Hi-So's ' met Boss on board of moored yachts in the harbour of Monaco. Inhabitants Monaco know that Boss has there a house/apartment. O...(Read More)

Phuket girl, 17, shot dead in motorbike attack

Wow... another genius deduction, “We suspect that the reason for the attack was due to a personal conflict or other related issue." Only 17 ye...(Read More)

Two arrested as illegal Phuket tour guides

Stopping tour busses with tourists as shown on photos is not exactly a tourist promoting happening. The tourists sure had not that in mind when they...(Read More)

Two arrested as illegal Phuket tour guides

These arrests are just to relax the tour guide situation on Phuket a bit for the eye of the world. Seen the number of illegal tour guides on Phuket i...(Read More)

Elephant camp operator charged over tourist’s death

Elephant riding is an extreme maltreatment to any elephant and should be stopped. And a stupid tourist pulling the tail of an elephant deserves punish...(Read More)

Arrivals surge to 34mn, B1.81trn in revenues in sight

I wonder how many of the arrivals are actually tourists in Thailand. And, the revenue figures are pure fiction....(Read More)

Plan to build B1.2bn Phuket bridge gains momentum

100 sigs in favour (10% of the population)= 1km bridge =1.4 billion baht. Call me a cynic but I'm a cynic. Watch the money trail....(Read More)

Phuket police to question foreign yacht owner for dropping anchor on coral

One would hope that the catamaran in the picture, which is under power, was actually shown connected to the anchor via the chain through video images....(Read More)

Plan to build B1.2bn Phuket bridge gains momentum

The island's economy is driven by tourists. Maybe first spend the money to make the island safer by providing lifeguard service and safer roads?...(Read More)

Activist to sue police over ‘Boss’

I saw him drinking with Elvis in Memphis....(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.