Pattaya turned on the style for the sixth Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show with four days of excellent weather welcoming 4,554 visitors to the Gulf of Thailand’s premier marine event at Ocean Marina Yacht Club which saw an extensive in-water display of global yacht brands as well as a diverse range of onshore exhibitors.

Wednesday 29 November 2017, 09:49AM

“This year’s show has been a great success. Not only has the line-up of exhibitors and displays been excellent, but the number of visitors and the quality of visitors has been very good too,” said Scott Finsten, Harbour Master of Ocean Marina Yacht Club, organisers of the Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show.

The Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show continues to promote Thailand’s marine industry and showcase the Gulf of Thailand’s onshore facilities and offshore cruising grounds. Speaking of its central role in the region, Ewa Stachurska, Simpson Marine’s Group Marketing Manager noted how important it was to hold an annual boat show in Pattaya, and how its growth will help to develop and increase brand awareness in the area.

Berne Lamprecht, Managing Director of on-land exhibitor ASAP Marine, also commented, “The layout of the show was very good and the outdoor set-up was very professional.”

Kazuki Otsuka, Managing Director of Hull Marine, was also pleased with the way the products on display were segmented and partitioned.

As a sales platform for Thailand’s marine and lifestyle industries, the show continues to deliver good results.

“Exhibitors have reported sales and the generation of many serious leads with many serious buyers. Visitors were engaged and interested in the boats, marine products and accessories, as well as the wide range of lifestyle products and services on display,” added Mr Finsten.

“We are committed to supporting Thailand’s East Coast and Thailand’s marine industry, and it’s encouraging to see the show developing each year,” he said.

Napong Paripontpochanapisuti, Acting Assistant Managing Director, Residential Business, Ocean Property Co Ltd, organisers of the Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show, concurred.

“The sixth edition will drive marine business in the Gulf of Thailand and help to grow the industry further. We are already planning for 2018 and aim to make the seventh edition of the show the best yet,” he said.

Turning heads at the show were JetSurf Thailand who were showcasing their new jet-powered surfboard and were one of multiple in-water activities which drew crowds daily. Pop-up restaurants dotted the marina front and provided visitors with al fresco dining options while kids’ activities and games ensured visitors of all ages were catered to.

The Networking Cocktail Party was attended by more than 300 of the industry’s movers-and-shakers, and a charity auction of stunning Gulf of Thailand framed photos raised B40,000 for Disabled Sailing Thailand, a non-profit organisation based in Pattaya who are building boats designed for disabled sailors.

Organisers have confirmed the dates for the 7th Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show: Nov 29 – Dec 2, 2018 at Ocean Marina Yacht Club.

The Phuket News was a proud media partner of the Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show.