Put in ‘A Hard Day’s Night’ with the PIWC!

Yes, Abba’s music will be front and centre at Phuket’s “Hard Day’s Night” (The Beatles) when the “Good Vibrations” (Beach Boys) turn into a “Crocodile Rock” (Elton John) and you may just have trouble “Stayin’ Alive” (Bee Gees) at a wild night of grooving to the best of music from the swinging ’60s and the disco ’70s.

Saturday 13 January 2018, 10:00AM

The Phuket International Women’s Club (PIWC) is going hard core on rock ’n’ roll, blues rock, folk rock, psychedelic rock of the ’60s and the glam rock, funk, heavy metal, reggae, rock and anything in between from the ’60s and ’70s at its 2018 mega fundraiser –Everything’s Groovy – at the Le Meridien Phuket Beach Resort on Saturday, Feb 10.

The night will feature non-stop hits like “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” (Rolling Stones), “Cracklin’ Rosie” (Neil Diamond), “Maggie May” (Rod Stewart), “I Am Woman” (Helen Reddy), “Good Vibrations” (Beach Boys), “Pretty Woman” (Roy Orbison) plus heaps of Beatles, Bob Dylan, The Birds and of course Abba as well as much, much more from these defining decades in music.

While it is not compulsory, the ladies at PIWC who are promoting the gig hope everyone will get into the swing of things and break out their mini-skirts, bell-bottom pants, jax pants, multi-coloured tights, jumper dresses, stripes and polka dots and, yikes… PVC Vinyl boots and shoes!

Not to mention tie-dyed shirts, Mexican peasant blouses, ponchos, capes, military surplus gear, frayed jeans, maxi dresses, bright colours, chokers, dog collars, feathers, Indian beads, leather and flowers… heaps of flowers.

Oh, yes, paisley shirts, psychedelic headbands, Zodiac love charm jewellery and flowers, “Ban the Bomb” earrings, psychedelic head scarfs, tights, slacks and knee-high boots.

It’s not compulsory but you may be the odd one out if you don’t turn up in some semblance of a ’60s or ’70s flower child and hippie. At least have some Guiche curls kissing your cheeks, affect the “Graveyard” face look of pale white skin (“Whiter Shade of Pale” - Procol Harum), white lips, bold black eyeliner and give your hair a horrendous mega-tease. Anything to match the beat of the eclectic music from these two decades!

Le Meridien will pulsate to the sounds of those crazy, swinging ’60s and disco beat ’70s sounds. There will be a silent auction and raffles plus Phuket’s grooviest DJ and MC, Garry Holden, from The Thaiger radio 102.75 FM.

Doors open at 6:30pm. The “Ticket to Ride” (Beatles) is priced at B2,500 and includes a grand buffet and one drink.

PIWC started in 1989 and is Phuket’s oldest charity. Since 1990 more than 700 scholarships have been awarded to school girls and boys at various levels. Currently more than 200 children, from kindergarten to university level, are receiving financial assistance.

All of the money raised has gone to help young people gain qualification and employment as graphic artists, communications experts, teachers, nurses, engineers, doctors, scientists and more.

For information and tickets contact PIWC President Lyn Carthew by email at: lyncarthew@hotmail.com