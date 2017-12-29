The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Oju Group
The Phuket News Phuket Entertainment
The Phuket News Arts | Community | Culture | Dining | Education | Phuket Entertainment | Environment | Health | People | Technology | Travel | World Entertainment XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Put in ‘A Hard Day’s Night’ with the PIWC!

Yes, Abba’s music will be front and centre at Phuket’s “Hard Day’s Night” (The Beatles) when the “Good Vibrations” (Beach Boys) turn into a “Crocodile Rock” (Elton John) and you may just have trouble “Stayin’ Alive” (Bee Gees) at a wild night of grooving to the best of music from the swinging ’60s and the disco ’70s.

The Phuket News

Saturday 13 January 2018, 10:00AM

The Phuket International Women’s Club (PIWC) is going hard core on rock ’n’ roll, blues rock, folk rock, psychedelic rock of the ’60s and the glam rock, funk, heavy metal, reggae, rock and anything in between from the ’60s and ’70s at its 2018 mega fundraiser –Everything’s Groovy – at the Le Meridien Phuket Beach Resort on Saturday, Feb 10.

The night will feature non-stop hits like “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” (Rolling Stones), “Cracklin’ Rosie” (Neil Diamond), “Maggie May” (Rod Stewart), “I Am Woman” (Helen Reddy), “Good Vibrations” (Beach Boys), “Pretty Woman” (Roy Orbison) plus heaps of Beatles, Bob Dylan, The Birds and of course Abba as well as much, much more from these defining decades in music.

While it is not compulsory, the ladies at PIWC who are promoting the gig hope everyone will get into the swing of things and break out their mini-skirts, bell-bottom pants, jax pants, multi-coloured tights, jumper dresses, stripes and polka dots and, yikes… PVC Vinyl boots and shoes!

Not to mention tie-dyed shirts, Mexican peasant blouses, ponchos, capes, military surplus gear, frayed jeans, maxi dresses, bright colours, chokers, dog collars, feathers, Indian beads, leather and flowers… heaps of flowers.

Oh, yes, paisley shirts, psychedelic headbands, Zodiac love charm jewellery and flowers, “Ban the Bomb” earrings, psychedelic head scarfs, tights, slacks and knee-high boots.

It’s not compulsory but you may be the odd one out if you don’t turn up in some semblance of a ’60s or ’70s flower child and hippie. At least have some Guiche curls kissing your cheeks, affect the “Graveyard” face look of pale white skin (“Whiter Shade of Pale” - Procol Harum), white lips, bold black eyeliner and give your hair a horrendous mega-tease. Anything to match the beat of the eclectic music from these two decades!

QSI International School Phuket

Le Meridien will pulsate to the sounds of those crazy, swinging ’60s and disco beat ’70s sounds. There will be a silent auction and raffles plus Phuket’s grooviest DJ and MC, Garry Holden, from The Thaiger radio 102.75 FM.
Doors open at 6:30pm. The “Ticket to Ride” (Beatles) is priced at B2,500 and includes a grand buffet and one drink.

PIWC started in 1989 and is Phuket’s oldest charity. Since 1990 more than 700 scholarships have been awarded to school girls and boys at various levels. Currently more than 200 children, from kindergarten to university level, are receiving financial assistance.

All of the money raised has gone to help young people gain qualification and employment as graphic artists, communications experts, teachers, nurses, engineers, doctors, scientists and more.

 

For information and tickets contact PIWC President Lyn Carthew by email at:  lyncarthew@hotmail.com

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:

Comments Left: Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
   => Forget password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Housekeeper harassment leads Phuket police to warn on correct behaviour

30k- I hope it all went to the housekeeper, although he should have been prosecuted. A lot of Middle Eastern people seem to forget their values whilst...(Read More)

Housekeeper harassment leads Phuket police to warn on correct behaviour

To many people out there in the real world Thailand is a brothel with nice beaches. Say 'Thailand' to these people and all they think of is Go...(Read More)

Sky-high airport food prices come under heavy scrutiny

What a bunch of nonsense. Prices are driven by market forces, including rent. Rent at airports is high so the prices are too. Its the same all over th...(Read More)

Housekeeper harassment leads Phuket police to warn on correct behaviour

Yup, very right! Hands off housekeeping hotel staff! Phuket entertaining areas, ping pong show clubs, bars, etc, have a enough thai girls in stock...(Read More)

Housekeeper harassment leads Phuket police to warn on correct behaviour

I know normal Thai women who have husbands and have been out for a night in Patong with friends and get harassed, trouble is when you have a country t...(Read More)

Prawit: Officials ‘must capture Yingluck’

**** Madam Yingluck can go as she likes world wide with foreign passports. Visit or stay in countries with a visa. No need for Asylum. No democratic ...(Read More)

Sky-high airport food prices come under heavy scrutiny

Easy. Dont buy it. if no one buys any then they will go bust or lower the prices. Take a sandwich and wait for the meal on the plane. Simple....(Read More)

'White-bottom' exposé lands 'mislabelling' charge

Yeah, this one is all over the Thai media as well. Good old Thailand, worrying about the really important issues again. LOL...(Read More)

Housekeeper harassment leads Phuket police to warn on correct behaviour

Very right too. There are thousands of people working in Phuket who have good jobs and respect for themselves not to sell their bodies. These people d...(Read More)

Prawit: Officials ‘must capture Yingluck’

The 'Bling and watch' General-minister full steam ahead! Officials warned,..Get her or else... What a transparent smoke curtain of him to tr...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2018 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.