The Phuket News
The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Thailand News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Public gets vantage point to see processions

BANGKOK: The general public will be allowed to gather on the footpath opposite the Grand Palace to get a glimpse of the royal processions during the cremation ceremonies for the late King later this month, according to officials.

culture, death,

Bangkok Post

Thursday 5 October 2017, 08:46AM

Never-ending lines of subjects stretched back to the Democracy Monument, waiting to pay respects to the late King Bhumibol. The mourning will be halted at midnight today (Oct 5) to allow final preparations to proceed for the royal funeral later this month. Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul
Never-ending lines of subjects stretched back to the Democracy Monument, waiting to pay respects to the late King Bhumibol. The mourning will be halted at midnight today (Oct 5) to allow final preparations to proceed for the royal funeral later this month. Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul

Saowaree Aumpasuwan, director of the administration system development group of the committee on public relations for the Royal Cremation, said, however, that people who want to enter the area will have to pass through one of nine checkpoints.

Everyone must bring their ID card to present to officials and proceed to the area on foot.

The checkpoints are located at Saphan Mon junction, Tha Chang, Thammasat University, the statue of the Earth Goddess, Kalayana Maitri Rd, Chang Rongsi Bridge, Wat Phra Chetuphon junction, Tha Phra Chan and Somdet Phra Pin Klao Bridge.

She said the public can watch the royal processions carrying the Royal Funeral Urn of the late King along Maha That Rd, Tha Tian Rd, Sanam Chai Rd and in the Wat Pho and City Pillar Shrine areas.

Ms Saowaree said although food and drinking water will be prepared for the public, it is recommended they also bring food and water with them, while people who suffer from illnesses should bring their medication.

Government spokesman Sansern Kaewkamnerd said the government estimates areas surrounding Sanam Luang can accommodate up to 250,000 people. However, only around 40,000 people will be able to watch the royal processions from designated areas, he said.

He added that on Oct 24, the areas around Sanam Luang will be cleared and sealed.

British International School, Phuket

People who wish to enter to watch the ceremonies must re-enter through the nine checkpoints the next day from 1am onward.

If the areas reach their maximum capacity, shuttle buses will be available to transport people to other locations so they can pay their final respects to the late King, he said.

Ms Saowanee said the public does not need to rush to Sanam Luang for the ceremony days because after the funeral, the Royal Crematorium will remain in Sanam Luang along with an exhibition related to the Royal Cremation that will be held by the Royal Household Bureau until the end of November.

In addition, the Royal Cremation will be broadcast live by TV Pool. The ceremonies will also be broadcast to 177 countries worldwide through Thai TV Global Network.

Thais living abroad can watch the funeral ceremonies at locations provided by 96 Thai embassies around the world.

Read original story here.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Swede found dead in Pattaya, police investigating

So she was worried after be didn't turn up for drinks, the red flags may not be up at Phuket beaches but they certainly are on this story!...(Read More)

Swede found dead in Pattaya, police investigating

Accusing someone personally of being involved in a murder crime.Hopefully someone knows what he is writing here and about the consequences of it....(Read More)

Phuket motorbike taxi driver cycling to Bangkok for late King

Why can't people achieve something if it is impossible for you to do?...(Read More)

Over 400 counterfeit bags seized at Phuket Town house

Wow...that is enough tacky handbags to supply half of the police officers wives with a new treat to show off to their friends. And poor Ms Sipatthiku...(Read More)

Chinese woman, 22, drowns at Phuket beach

Until this is resolved,China should include two or three lifeguards with each tour group...(Read More)

Swede found dead in Pattaya, police investigating

Recently had relationship with Waewmanee Luengkrathok (Nicki) I ask her what happened? she was very complacent She said she was owed money by the swed...(Read More)

Police: Yingluck in UK, Interpol red notice sought

Rather faster than the action against Boss. Of course killing a policeman is not nearly so important. Let's hope that Interpol tell the Thai polic...(Read More)

Phuket motorbike taxi driver cycling to Bangkok for late King

I hope he is watched a lot closer than the one armed, one legged wheel chair dude, who, in my opinion, never wheel chaired all the way, a pity PN neve...(Read More)

Phuket's beached torpedo to be detonated with controlled explosion

People, this must be really serious, and dangerous, you can tell by there only being, a minimum, of 18 people allowed to stand close to this "tor...(Read More)

Chinese woman, 22, drowns at Phuket beach

What is going on with the lifeguard situation? I visited these beaches several years ago to give a rip current demonstration and was surprised how str...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.