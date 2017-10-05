BANGKOK: The general public will be allowed to gather on the footpath opposite the Grand Palace to get a glimpse of the royal processions during the cremation ceremonies for the late King later this month, according to officials.

Thursday 5 October 2017, 08:46AM

Never-ending lines of subjects stretched back to the Democracy Monument, waiting to pay respects to the late King Bhumibol. The mourning will be halted at midnight today (Oct 5) to allow final preparations to proceed for the royal funeral later this month. Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul

Saowaree Aumpasuwan, director of the administration system development group of the committee on public relations for the Royal Cremation, said, however, that people who want to enter the area will have to pass through one of nine checkpoints.

Everyone must bring their ID card to present to officials and proceed to the area on foot.

The checkpoints are located at Saphan Mon junction, Tha Chang, Thammasat University, the statue of the Earth Goddess, Kalayana Maitri Rd, Chang Rongsi Bridge, Wat Phra Chetuphon junction, Tha Phra Chan and Somdet Phra Pin Klao Bridge.

She said the public can watch the royal processions carrying the Royal Funeral Urn of the late King along Maha That Rd, Tha Tian Rd, Sanam Chai Rd and in the Wat Pho and City Pillar Shrine areas.

Ms Saowaree said although food and drinking water will be prepared for the public, it is recommended they also bring food and water with them, while people who suffer from illnesses should bring their medication.

Government spokesman Sansern Kaewkamnerd said the government estimates areas surrounding Sanam Luang can accommodate up to 250,000 people. However, only around 40,000 people will be able to watch the royal processions from designated areas, he said.

He added that on Oct 24, the areas around Sanam Luang will be cleared and sealed.

People who wish to enter to watch the ceremonies must re-enter through the nine checkpoints the next day from 1am onward.

If the areas reach their maximum capacity, shuttle buses will be available to transport people to other locations so they can pay their final respects to the late King, he said.

Ms Saowanee said the public does not need to rush to Sanam Luang for the ceremony days because after the funeral, the Royal Crematorium will remain in Sanam Luang along with an exhibition related to the Royal Cremation that will be held by the Royal Household Bureau until the end of November.

In addition, the Royal Cremation will be broadcast live by TV Pool. The ceremonies will also be broadcast to 177 countries worldwide through Thai TV Global Network.

Thais living abroad can watch the funeral ceremonies at locations provided by 96 Thai embassies around the world.

Read original story here.