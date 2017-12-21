The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News The Phuket News Kata Rocks
PTT spends B80mn to back inaugural MotoGP

MOTOGP: PTT Plc has become the main sponsor of the first MotoGP in Thailand next year. The event, to be held at Chang International Circuit in Buriram from Oct 5-7, 2018, will be officially called the PTT Thailand Grand Prix.

Moto-GP,

Bangkok Post

Thursday 21 December 2017, 09:34AM

From left, Dorna Sports managing director Pau Serracanta, SAT governor Sakol Wannapong and PTT executive Auttapol Rerkpiboon at yesterday’s (Dec 20) press conference. Photo: via Bangkok Post
From left, Dorna Sports managing director Pau Serracanta, SAT governor Sakol Wannapong and PTT executive Auttapol Rerkpiboon at yesterday’s (Dec 20) press conference. Photo: via Bangkok Post

The one-year sponsorship contract is worth B80 million.

The announcement was made at a press conference held yesterday (Dec 20) and attended by Auttapol Rerkpiboon, chief operating officer of PTT’s Downstream Petroleum Business Group, Dorna Sports managing director Pau Serracanta, and Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT) governor Sakol Wannapong.

Dorna Sports is the rights holder of the FIM Road Racing World Championship Grand Prix (MotoGP).

The Thai government has secured a deal with Dorna Sports to host MotoGP for three years at Chang International Circuit.

Auttapol said, “PTT supports the government to host MotoGP in order to show the world that we have one of the best motorsport circuits in the world, and that we are able to host a world-class motorsport event as efficiently as other nations.

“We will welcome motorsport enthusiasts from all over the world to the event, which will help boost the country’s revenue. This is what the government is trying to achieve.

“We believe that MotoGP in Thailand will be among the best races in the world and impress the organisers, as well as riders and their teams and supporters from all over the world.

Bollywood

“We also hope that a large number of motorsport fans will avail this chance to enjoy their holidays in Thailand, and this is one of the government’s key objectives in hosting MotoGP.”

Thailand, through the SAT, has secured a three-year deal with Dorna Sports to host the Grand Prix from 2018 to 2020, with Buriram United International Circuit Co Ltd as the rights manager of Thailand’s first edition of MotoGP. It will be the 15th race of the 19-event world championship.

MotoGP is watched by more than 800 million people in over 200 countries.

World famous riders such as Marc Marquez, Jorge Lorenzo and Valentino Rossi, will lead the cast in the 90-strong event.

Honda Team Asia’s Nakarin Atiratphuvapat, the only Thai to participate in the Moto3 World Championship throughout the season this year, will have the company of some local wildcard riders in Buriram.

To celebrate its 40th anniversary, PTT is offering its customers a 25% discount on ticket prices for holders of the PTT Blue Card.

Read original story here.

 

 
