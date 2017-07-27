The Faculty of Technology and Environment (FTE) of Prince of Songkla University’s (PSU) Phuket campus, held a press conference on Thursday, June 20, at Loma Park in Patong to launch its “Save Phuket Beach” environmental project.

Saturday 5 August 2017, 02:00PM

The project is a collaboration between multiple organisations in Phuket with PSU and Patong Town Municipality as the lead organisations.

Speaking at the press conference was Associate Professor Dr Pun Thongchumnum, Dean of the FTE, and Ms Chalermluk Kepsap, Mayor of Patong Municipality.

They announced that the main activities of the project will be held on Saturday, August 19 at Loma Park and the surrounding areas of Patong Beach from 10am-6pm.

Dr Pun emphasised that the project is a part of FTE’s mission to provide quality education to the community as well as to produce research and knowledge supporting sustainable development and responsible uses of natural resources in Phuket.

“Phuket beaches are valuable resources that attract tourists to Phuket and the Andaman region. However, unsustainable utilisation in the past has significantly damaged the beaches.

The Faculty of Technology and Environment has been conducting several activities as well as strategic research in order to inform appropriate beach management policies and strengthen the networks for public participation in natural resource conservation and sustainable development.

This is the main rationale for the “Save Phuket Beach” project that the faculty is organizing for August 19,” said Assoc Prof Dr Pun.

Mayor Chalermluk expressed her support for the project and emphasised the importance of the collaboration, saying, “as the governing body responsible for Patong, we are very excited about the project and our collaboration with the Faculty of Technology and Environment.”

She noted that environmentally sustainable use of Patong Beach was crucial for future development of the area.

“We recognized the importance of natural resource management, which extends far beyond the beach area.

“The importance of this issue led us to give full support for the maintenance and recovery of the environment in the area through the public participation and education, which has always been a part of our overall goals.”

Mayor Chalermluk concluded by stating Patong’s new slogan, which reflects the importance of sustainable practices for the future of the town: “Patong is a world-class tourism destination that is sustainable and livable”.

On August 19, multiple “Save Phuket Beach” activities will be taking place, including beach cleanups and recycling drives, exhibitions of research related to beach and environmental management, knowledge displays from partner organisations, interactive learning stations – including survival swimming skills, rip current and wave guides, basic first-aid, marine animal rescue, team-building activities, zero waste games and water quality assessment.

Students from PSU will be circulating around Patong Beach to promote the “Save Phuket Beach” messages to tourists and residents. There will be competitions, lucky draws and shows on stage from various organisations. The event is free of charge and open to residents and tourists alike.

The project is supported by the Coral Restoration Network, Mai Khao Turtle Foundation, Phuket Marine Biological Centre, Regional Environment Office 15 (Phuket), Phuket Provincial Public Health Office, Digital Economy Promotion Agency, Thailand Tourism Authority (Phuket), Kamala Green Club, Sirinat National Park, Rotary Club of Patong Beach, Phuket Provincial Administrative Organization, Patong Hospital, Marine Office 5 (Phuket), Natural Resources and Environmental Protection Volunteer Network, Marine and Coastal Resources Research and Development Institute.