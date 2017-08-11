BANGKOK: Prosecutors have received from police the request for the extradition of Vorayuth “Boss” Yoovidhya, a Red Bull energy drink scion wanted in a hit-in run case, but they cannot proceed because it doesn’t specify the country.

Friday 11 August 2017, 08:16AM

Vorayuth ‘Boss’ Yoovidhya is seen at Thong Lor Police Station on Sept 4, 2012, a day after he allegedly hit a policeman on motorcycle. Photo: Bangkok Post

Amnat Chotchai, head of foreign affairs at the Attorney General’s Office, said yesterday (Aug 10) that his office had received the request after a delay stemming from translation.

“However, the document does not specify the country so we can’t proceed. Once the police tell us where he lives, we’ll contact that country if it has an extradition agreement with Thailand. If it doesn’t, there are other channels to bring him back,” he added.

Mr Amnat said everything was ready on his end. “We have prepared everything except filling in the country name. Once the police give us the name, we can proceed.”

He added the police had to find where he was and both agencies had collaborated well on this case.

“A delay could result in us not being able to prosecute him on the charge of failing to help a crash victim, of which statute of limitations expires on Sept 3.”

The statute of limitations ran out on a charge of speeding, one of three charges against Vorayuth.

“The other charge of reckless driving causing death has a statute of limitations of 15 years [until 2027],” he said.

Before dawn on Sept 3, 2012, a black Ferrari driven by Vorayuth slammed into a policeman on motorcycle, dragging his mangled body along Sukhumvit Rd, before speeding away.

He had delayed hearing the charges seven times, citing various reasons. It was not until April 27 this year that the prosecutors finally charged him with reckless driving causing death and failing to help a crash victim.

The government already cancelled his passport after he flew out of Thailand on his private plane two days before he was due to face the charges.

Read original story here.