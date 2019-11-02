Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Property fees slashed for 2 months

Property fees slashed for 2 months

BANGKOK: Transfer and mortgage fees for residential properties under B3 million each have been drastically cut for two months as part of stimulus measures for the property sector.

propertylandeconomics
By Bangkok Post

Saturday 2 November 2019, 02:01PM

Prospective homebuyers are expected to make decisions over the new two months to take advantage of the reduced fees. Photo: Somchai Poomlard / Bangkok Post

Prospective homebuyers are expected to make decisions over the new two months to take advantage of the reduced fees. Photo: Somchai Poomlard / Bangkok Post

Effective from Saturday to Dec 24 this year, both the transfer registration and mortgage registration fees were cut to 0.01% of property prices from 2% and 1%, respectively, according to an Interior Ministry announcement published in the Royal Gazette on Saturday (Nov 2).

The new rates apply only to land and residential buildings, as well as condominium units, priced under B3mn each and for same transactions.

Charnkrij Dejvitak, a vice minister to the Prime Minister’s Office, said a buyer applying for a B3mn loan at the Bank for Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives will now pay the fees totalling B600 from B90,000 earlier.

BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET

“We hope pent-up demand will begin to ease now. A meeting will also be held on Wednesday with the three property associations to conclude details on joint promotional campaigns with government agencies to tap year-end demand,” he said.

 

Read original story here.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

THAI chairman steps down
Thai cave reopens for visitors after Wild Boars rescue
Phuket Carnival in Patong gets underway
Body found in search for missing Belarus tourist
Soi Dog Foundation responds to government’s pet registration proposals
Court throws out farmers' petition against ban on toxic pesticides
Court hikes jail terms in Rohingya trafficking mass grave case
Phuket probe into dive tour deaths to target Try Dive, freelance instructors
Rights agency implores 'Thailand: Do not open Anti Fake News Centre'
More than 400 houses damaged by Phuket flash floods
Search for Belarus tourist to enter Day 5
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: 1st Thai wins in UFC! Phuket mops up after floods! Loy Krathong festivities? || November 1
Police nab landscaper with meth pills, ice
Patong, Kathu announce Loy Krathong festivities
Phuket mops up after storm wreaks havoc

 

Phuket community
Phuket probe into dive tour deaths to target Try Dive, freelance instructors

Why journalists were ask to leave and meeting was behind close doors? Why representative of ATUS dec...(Read More)

Phuket probe into dive tour deaths to target Try Dive, freelance instructors

A Probe? ( laughing). The dive disaster happen on 19 Oct. And until now Officialdom not got further ...(Read More)

Phuket probe into dive tour deaths to target Try Dive, freelance instructors

Pathetic that on Phuket island with her large tourist scuba dive industry are no qualified inspectio...(Read More)

Phuket probe into dive tour deaths to target Try Dive, freelance instructors

The V/Gov raising the idea to create a dive guide line handbook. Seems V/Gov did not look very deep ...(Read More)

Phuket probe into dive tour deaths to target Try Dive, freelance instructors

What a lousy funny lame excuse that Officials can not check on annual insurance except once in 2 yea...(Read More)

Phuket Elephant Sanctuary to launch island’s first ‘hands-off’ experience

And where exactly IS Phuket Elephant Sanctuary? Only there's no shortages of tourist traps on Ph...(Read More)

Baht vexes tourism groups

Wow, for people to actual admit that their occupancy rates are 30% how low are they really? Bearing ...(Read More)

Phuket airport underpass completed on time, without fanfare

@ Shwe, I agree with you. That T-junction did do in the past very well with just a traffic light sys...(Read More)

Phuket mops up after storm wreaks havoc

Were the drains and ditches Chaofa West Rd and around there not prepared/cleaned in advance for a bi...(Read More)

Driver escapes with just scratches as wipeout leaves car embedded in guardrail

I always wonder or thai car insurances pay out in cases of reckless driving or 'falling asleep&#...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
phukethasbeengoodtous.org
La Boucherie
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
The Sunday Brunch Club
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
HeadStart International School Phuket
Melbourne Cup Brunch 2019
MYLANDS
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
JW Marriott Phuket
Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thai Residential