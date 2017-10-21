BANGKOK: Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn joined the rehearsal for the procession of the royal urn of King Rama IX from the Grand Palace to the royal crematorium at Sanam Luang on Saturday morning.

Saturday 21 October 2017, 04:48PM

The Great Victory Chariot carrying the royal urn proceeds towards Sanam Luang in Bangkok during a rehearsal on Saturday morning. Photo: Somchai Poomlard / Bangkok Post

Thousands of people including royalty, cabinet ministers, government officials, representatives of other organisations and students joined the event that started at 7am. Three processions were staged along the route that stretched for about 1.5 kilometres. Royal palanquins and chariots were used in the processions.

Huge crowds had arrived early Saturday morning to witness the rehearsal that was making its third round of the ceremonial venues. More sites along the route were opened to accommodate the crowds.

Rehearsals for the motorcades of VIP guests were being held on Saturday afternoon. The final round of rehearsals will take place on Sunday before ceremonies related to the royal funeral of the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej from Wednesday to Sunday. The royal cremation is scheduled for Thursday.

Read original story here.