SEA GAMES: HRH Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana dedicated her SEA Games silver medal in the dressage team event to her late grandfather, King Bhumibol Adulyadej, yesterday (Aug 22).

Wednesday 23 August 2017, 09:46AM

HRH Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana, on Prince Charming, celebrates with her silver medal in the dressage team event at the 29th SEA Games in Kuala Lumpur yesterday (Aug 22). Photo: PR

The Princess, on Prince Charming, and teammates – Arinadtha Chavatanont, Chalremcharn Yotiriyapanit and Pakjira Thongpakdi – scored a total of 206.211 points in Kuala Lumpur.

They were behind champions Malaysia (210.947) and ahead of Singapore (201.289).

During the medal ceremony, the Princess hugged a portrait of the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej, who passed away last year.

She also put her silver medal on the portrait.

“I am very happy – so happy that I am close to tears,” the Princess said afterwards.

“I was so happy when I hugged the portrait of my grandfather and put the silver medal on it. It was like I gave the medal to him. Normally when I won a medal, my grandfather would put it around my neck. But that would never happen again.

“There are no words to describe it. I am sure that every Thai understands what I did. I would like to thank all the Thais who gave me moral support via different channels.

“I also would like to thank my teammates, coaching staff and Prince Charming. We will keep on fighting in the other event [individual].”

The individual dressage is scheduled for tomorrow (Aug 24).

The 30-year-old Princess has been a fine athlete on the international stage.

As a badminton player, she won a gold medal in the women’s team event at the 2005 SEA Games.

She has since switched to equestrian and competed in several international events including the 2014 Asian Games.

Meanwhile, Thailand made a move in the medal standings yesterday.

Natphanlert Auapinyakul won Thailand’s first gold medal in shooting at the 29th SEA Games with his triumph in the men’s 50 metre pistol.

In sailing, Wanitcha Chomthongdee, Kantaphan Pacatik and Kamolchanok Klaharn defeated Singapore 2-0 to win the laser radial title.

In sepak takraw, Thailand continued their dominance in the sport, winning the men’s doubles title after beating Myanmar 2-0.

In karate-do, Supa Ngarmpuenpit took gold in the men’s over-67kg category.

In the pool, Nuttapong Ketin finished first in the men’s 200m breaststroke in 2.14.35min.

Myanmar fans attacked

Two Myanmar fans were beaten up at a football match against Malaysia, police said yesterday, putting home supporters under further scrutiny after they were criticised for calling Singaporeans “dogs”.

Police said the Myanmar fans were punched and kicked in the face and body outside Shah Alam Stadium on Monday (Aug 21), when Malaysia beat Myanmar 3-1 to reach the regional competition’s semi-finals.

One of the fans was admitted to hospital and another left after treatment, police said, adding that a hunt for the attackers was under way.

The incident came to light as SEA Games organisers condemned Malaysian football fans for chanting “Singapore dogs” during an earlier game.

The organising committee called the incident, footage of which has been circulating online, “highly regrettable”.

“Any incident that is contradictory to this spirit of togetherness and unity, especially hurling of insults at other participating nations in whatever form, is highly regrettable,” the committee said in a statement.

“Fans are urged to refrain from chanting offensive religious or racial slurs at all times,” it added.

Malaysian Sports Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said: “Things like that should not take place in the Southeast Asian Games. We should play and support with honour and dignity.”

The chanting was recorded during Malaysia’s 2-1 Group A win over Singapore in Shah Alam on Aug 16.

The 29th SEA Games end on Aug 30.

Read original story here.