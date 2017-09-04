PHUKET: The rightful owner of the pregnant buffalo that was involved in a fatal motorbike collision which left a 25-year-old motorcyclist dead on August 20 has still yet to come forward, as the animal continue to struggle to heal from its broken legs and multiple wounds, a caretaker said on social media yesterday (Sept 3).

Monday 4 September 2017, 03:04PM

The buffalo was hit by a motorcyclist on Aug 20 and is still recovering from her injuries. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The buffalo, which has not been claimed by any owner, is being looked after by various volunteers, and is receiving donations from the community and public, Mr Prasittichai Promduang confirmed to The Phuket News today (Sept 4).

“We’ve been seeking a vet to help the buffalo but there’s no livestock vet in Phuket,” he said.

“The buffalo has been named ‘Boonrod’ (or lucky survival) after nobody claimed her. She remains pregnant, now at 6 months. Buffaloes normally carry their offspring for 10-11 months,” he said.

Mr Prasittichai is a volunteer who heard of the buffalo’s situation and wanted to help by raising funds for the animal, he said.

In his latest Facebook post, Mr Prasittichai said, “Today I had a lot of time with [her], which made me see more clearly. Firstly, we have encountered a new problem under the belly near the front, she has rather severe wounds. This is from the use of support straps in the first period of recovery, and then the wounds were soaked in mud for too long. It is a new problem and needs to be solved urgently.

“Second, she cannot do exercises for her front legs because she needs to heal severe wounds first.

“Third, inspecting the left leg, which is badly broken and I can see that treatment is difficult. Because the condition of the leg is very deformed and since the accident to today, she has not been able to walk.”

Mr Prasitchai also thanked those who have donated and contributed their time to look after ‘Boonrod’ in the past weeks.

“Fourth, the friendship of her friends called ‘humans’. The first group is a group of elderly people who took care of her. Women and children who did not mind mud, foul odor, or dirt. They helped with their hearts and for nothing in return, except only the hope that the creature in front of them will be alive on this earth as long as possible.

“The next group is the donators who have contributed to help [Boonrod] at this time, which is a lot of people that I both know and don’t know. Your kindness is a very good thing. Every baht sent will be used to benefit [Boonrod] as much as possible.

“And most important is Mr Potikorn Pipat. He is the one behind the scenes and in the centre of helping her at this time. He really does everything to help others. Our society still needs a lot more people like this, especially within the new generation like us,” he added.

“Today we spent an hour hoisting her up from the mud. We gave her a bath to clean the body and wounds, and treated the wounds. We are not doctors, there is no expertise. We have only one heart but we will do our best.”

The pregnant buffalo was left with two broken legs and wounds after being hit by 25-year-old motorcyclist Mr Apiwat Noowanna, who died of his injuries upon arriving at Thalang Hospital in the early hours of August 20. (See story here.)