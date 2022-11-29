Pre-Christmas Party Swiss Society Phuket @ AMARI PATONG

Start From: Saturday 17 December 2022, 05:30PM to Saturday 17 December 2022, 10:30PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

All friends of Switzerland are welcome! The program (subject to change)... ✵ Registration 17.30 ✵ Apero from 17.45, offered by Amari Phuket and the Swiss Embassy Bangkok. ✵ Event hall opening 18.45 ✵ Christmas Choir ✵ Butterfly LED Dancer and Light Show ✵ Welcome speech by SSP President and VIP guests. ✵ Santa Claus is coming ✵ 19.45 the doors will open to the mouthwatering "Swissness" Christmas Buffet with many delicious treats. ✵ During and after the meal we will be enchanted with festive Christmas music. Join us for a wonderful evening! For more information and registration, please visit our website!