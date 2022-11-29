Pre-Christmas Party Swiss Society Phuket @ AMARI PATONG

Chef’s Market
Start From: Saturday 17 December 2022, 05:30PM to Saturday 17 December 2022, 10:30PM

All friends of Switzerland are welcome! The program (subject to change)... ✵ Registration 17.30 ✵ Apero from 17.45, offered by Amari Phuket and the Swiss Embassy Bangkok. ✵ Event hall opening 18.45 ✵ Christmas Choir ✵ Butterfly LED Dancer and Light Show ✵ Welcome speech by SSP President and VIP guests. ✵ Santa Claus is coming ✵ 19.45 the doors will open to the mouthwatering "Swissness" Christmas Buffet with many delicious treats. ✵ During and after the meal we will be enchanted with festive Christmas music. Join us for a wonderful evening! For more information and registration, please visit our website!

Person : Fredy M. (President Swiss Society Phuket)
Address : 2 Meun-Ngern Road Pa Tong, Amphoe Kathu, Phuket 83150
Phone : 0899734421
Fax : 076319856
Website :
http://www.swiss-society-phuket.com/vera...

 

