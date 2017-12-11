The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News The Phuket News Kata Rocks
The Phuket News Thailand News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Prawit ready to submit his bling letter

BANGKOK: Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon will submit an explanation on his luxury watch and diamond ring to the National Anti-Corruption Commission tomorrow (Dec 12), a source close to Gen Prawit said.

corruption, politics,

Bangkok Post

Monday 11 December 2017, 09:09AM

At a Government House photo shoot on Dec 4 to present the Prayut 5 cabinet, reporters noted the costly bling on the right wrist and hand of Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Prawit Wongsuwon. Now he is to report to the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC). Photo: Chanat Katanyu
At a Government House photo shoot on Dec 4 to present the Prayut 5 cabinet, reporters noted the costly bling on the right wrist and hand of Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Prawit Wongsuwon. Now he is to report to the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC). Photo: Chanat Katanyu

Meanwhile, an unconfirmed report suggests Gen Prayut may claim he inherited the diamond ring from his mother and the luxury watch belonged to a businessman friend who had lent it to him to wear.

The source said Gen Prawit had received a letter from the NACC asking him to explain within 30 days how the assets were acquired.

Gen Prawit was given a choice of writing to explain to the NACC or handing a letter to the agency in person.

Gen Prawit, who also serves as defence minister, chose to write to the NACC, but his letter remained with the Office of the Minister of Defence due to the three-day holiday period extending to today (Dec 11).

The letter is expected to be submitted to the NACC tomorrow, the source said.

Asked about reports that Gen Prawit inherited the ring and the luxury watch belonged to a friend, Gen Prawit’s aide did not deny the matter, saying only Gen Prawit would explain himself to the NACC.

Gen Prawit’s luxury trinkets have caught the attention of the NACC after suspicions emerged he failed to report them in his declaration of assets and liabilities as required by the anti-graft agency.

The Richard Mille watch and diamond ring came under the media spotlight when Gen Prawit raised his right hand on which he wore the items to shield his face from the sun during a group photo session for the new cabinet last Monday (Dec 4).

The pictures then went viral amid questions about whether he had declared the expensive assets after they were found not to be included in his previous declarations.

The value of the watch remains unclear. A Facebook page called CSI LA, popular for its investigative reports, said the watch was likely to be the RM 002V2 model worth US$370,000, or about B12 million.

But some watch experts believe it could be the RM 010 model priced at more than three million baht.

Gen Prawit’s diamond ring was said to be worth about four million baht or more.

Gen Prawit’s assets were recorded as having risen by over B30mn baht from 2008 – when he served the government of Abhisit Vejjajiva as defence minister – to more than B87mn in 2014 when he took up positions as deputy prime minister and defence minister during the Prayut administration.

The NAKA Island

Gen Prawit’s total salary and position allowance as deputy prime minister is about B110,000 while the highest salary of a four-star army general is about B76,000.

Gen Prawit retired from military service in 2005 and then entered politics by joining the Abhisit administration.

Pheu Thai Party acting leader Lt Gen Viroj Pao-in yesterday (Dec 10) urged the NACC to handle the case involving Gen Prawit with the same standards it has applied to other politicians.

Meanwhile, Ong-art Klampaibul, deputy Democrat Party leader, said while Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha’s enthusiasm in tackling the scourge of corruption is commendable, his effort to battle graft alone is not enough.

Mr Ong-art referred to an event to mark International Anti-Corruption Day on Saturday (Dec 9) in which the premier urged all sectors of Thai society not to tolerate corruption and said he expects the country’s position on the corruption perception index to improve this year.

The Democrat said the prime minister must also ensure that those in government are not involved in corruption if his anti-graft efforts are to succeed.

During the more than three years in office, the prime minister has managed to remain untainted by corruption scandals, but some others in the government have often been marred by accusations of graft, which has hurt the government’s overall credibility, Mr Ong-art said. '

“The prime minister should be strict with those in the government, particularly the group which has the status of the prime minister's brothers and friends,” Mr Ong-art said.

“They are often accused of being involved in irregularities. If the prime minister gets tough and stops them from getting involved in graft, this will help improve the government’s image as well as the corruption perception index,” Mr Ong-art said.

Meanwhile, the Super Poll research centre showed 61.7% of respondents were confident in Gen Prayut’s integrity. The poll was conducted between Dec 1-9.

This suggested a drop in public confidence compared to an opinion survey conducted by Suan Dusit Poll on Oct 9, last year, which showed that 74.3% believed in Gen Prayut’s honesty.

Read original story here.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:

Comments Left: Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
   => Forget password?

Kurt | 11 December 2017 - 20:50:06

If the ring is from his mother, than the inheritance tax office has that documented.
About the 12 million watch ( or more), any reader has a friend to borrow you such a watch, for what? Very weird.
I red that Richard Mile watches lists it's celebrity owners on line. It seems that he is listed as owner of the watch.

All the comments in Bangkok Post are very interesting.

I was laughing to read that in both tax reports, with many years interval, we see at bottom list a car,...worth thb 100,000. ( BP)
That must the very rusty pick up of his gardener. How about his own cars?

The Phuket News
Matches 1 result(s)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Activist to sue police over ‘Boss’

'Hi-So's ' met Boss on board of moored yachts in the harbour of Monaco. Inhabitants Monaco know that Boss has there a house/apartment. O...(Read More)

Phuket girl, 17, shot dead in motorbike attack

Wow... another genius deduction, “We suspect that the reason for the attack was due to a personal conflict or other related issue." Only 17 ye...(Read More)

Two arrested as illegal Phuket tour guides

Stopping tour busses with tourists as shown on photos is not exactly a tourist promoting happening. The tourists sure had not that in mind when they...(Read More)

Two arrested as illegal Phuket tour guides

These arrests are just to relax the tour guide situation on Phuket a bit for the eye of the world. Seen the number of illegal tour guides on Phuket i...(Read More)

Elephant camp operator charged over tourist’s death

Elephant riding is an extreme maltreatment to any elephant and should be stopped. And a stupid tourist pulling the tail of an elephant deserves punish...(Read More)

Arrivals surge to 34mn, B1.81trn in revenues in sight

I wonder how many of the arrivals are actually tourists in Thailand. And, the revenue figures are pure fiction....(Read More)

Plan to build B1.2bn Phuket bridge gains momentum

100 sigs in favour (10% of the population)= 1km bridge =1.4 billion baht. Call me a cynic but I'm a cynic. Watch the money trail....(Read More)

Phuket police to question foreign yacht owner for dropping anchor on coral

One would hope that the catamaran in the picture, which is under power, was actually shown connected to the anchor via the chain through video images....(Read More)

Plan to build B1.2bn Phuket bridge gains momentum

The island's economy is driven by tourists. Maybe first spend the money to make the island safer by providing lifeguard service and safer roads?...(Read More)

Activist to sue police over ‘Boss’

I saw him drinking with Elvis in Memphis....(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.