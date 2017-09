PHUKET: Electricity supply will be temporarily shut down in Koh Kaew as workers plan to upgrade high-voltage power lines next Tuesday (Sept 19), the Phuket Provincial Electricity Authority (PPEA) announced yesterday (Sept 16).

Saturday 16 September 2017, 05:37PM

The scheduled blackout will affect parts of Kamala on Friday (Nov 11). Photo: PPEA

The shut off, from 9am to 4:30pm, will affect the east side of Thepkrasattri Rd, where Bang Khu Underpass is currently under construction,

According to PPEA's notice, the affected areas will include neighborhoods along Thepkrasattri Rd near Muslim Wittaya Phuket School and Isuzu showroom. Buildings on Soi Koh Kaew 14, 16, 18, 20, 22, 24, 26, 28 and 30 will also be affected.

PPEA apologises for any inconveniences. For more information contact PPEA on 076 354 379