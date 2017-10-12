BANGKOK: His Majesty the King is allowing the public to pay their last respects to the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej at a large portrait of the revered former monarch in front of the Grand Palace.

Thursday 12 October 2017, 08:51AM

An artists’ group in the South has finished painting these wall portraits of the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej on a century old building in Nakhon Sri Thammarat. Photo: Post Today

The public can place fresh flowers or lay garlands before the portrait at the Wiset Chaisri Gate around the clock, according to a joint coordinating committee on the Royal Cremation ceremony.

They will be permitted to visit the site on most days but not Oct 15, 21 and 22 due to rehearsals for the Royal Cremation processions, its statement read.

Mourners are required to show their ID cards when going through one of two security checkpoints at Tha Chang and behind the City Pillar shrine near the Defence Ministry.

Maj Gen Montri Yimyaem, deputy commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, confirmed the public can pay their respects on all non-rehearsal days.

But he said visitors are not allowed to enter Sanam Luang and are urged to leave the area immediately after they pay their respects.

Volunteers are being deployed to give necessary assistance, he added.

According to Maj Gen Montri, Sanam Luang is off-limits as preparations are still under way for the Royal Cremation ceremonies that will span a total of three days from Oct 25-27.

He said the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) will provide food and refreshments to mourners during this period at 22 designated locations including temples. More details will be announced later, he added.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security is advising people with disabilities to place flowers for the cremation ceremony at designated locations near their accommodation to avoid any inconvenience.

According to the ministry, large numbers of people are expected to turn up for the ceremony, and services for the disabled may be inadequate.

Army chief Chalermchai Sitthisad urged the public to attend the Royal Cremation ceremonies in their own provinces due to fears of overcrowding in Bangkok.

About 5 million volunteers are being brought in to help out during the royal ceremonies, police said.

About 500,000, including 50,000 in Bangkok, will provide security for those participating in the ceremonies, police added.

Other will help manage traffic in the capital and in the provinces.

