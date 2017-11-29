MYANMAR: Pope Francis urged respect for rights and justice in a keenly-watched address in Myanmar yesterday, but refrained from any mention of the Rohingya or the alleged ethnic cleansing that has driven huge numbers of the Muslim minority from the country.

Pope Francis (left) and Myanmar’s civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi during a meeting in Myanmar’s Naypyidaw yesterday (Nov 28). Photo: AFP

Sharing a stage with Myanmar’s leader Aung San Suu Kyi in the capital Naypyidaw, the pontiff tip-toed around the humanitarian emergency of the Rohingya.

Peace can only be achieved through “justice and a respect for human rights”, he said in a broadly-framed speech that also called for “respect for each ethnic group and its identity”.

The word “Rohingya”, an incendiary term in a mainly Buddhist country where the minority are denied citizenship and branded illegal “Bengali” immigrants, was entirely absent from his speech.

Francis has repeatedly defended the group, 620,000 of whom have fled from Myanmar’s Rakhine state to Bangladesh since August.

Rights groups had urged him during his four-day visit to confront Myanmar about its actions, but the local Catholic Church cautioned him against straying into the Rohingya issue.

Also yesterday, the UN Human Rights Council announced it will hold a special session next week to discuss the situation facing the Rohingya and other minorities in Rakhine.

The December 5 session “is being convened per an official request submitted today by Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia” that has been supported by 73 states, the rights council said in a statement.

Suu Kyi, a Nobel Peace Prize winner, has been ostracised by a global rights community that once adored her but is now outraged at her tepid response to the crisis.

She spoke of the challenges her country faces as it creeps out of the shadow of five decades of military rule, but also did not reference the Rohingya.

The government aimed to build the nation by “protecting rights, fostering tolerance, ensuring security for all”, she said in a short speech, that gave a nod to the “situation in the Rakhine.”

The pope’s peace mission is strewn with pitfalls in Myanmar, where a monk-led Buddhist nationalist movement has fostered widespread loathing for the Rohingya.

In recognition of those tensions his public speech was “very carefully worded”, Myanmar-based political analyst Richard Horsey said, speculating “he is likely to have been more forthright in private meetings with Myanmar’s leaders.”

But the pontiff's words were of little comfort to Rohingya stuck in dire conditions in Bangladesh.

“We are very much disappointed that he did not mention the Rohingya crisis,” said activist Mohammad Zubair from Kutupalong refugee camp, speaking of a religious leader who previously “even held prayers for the Rohingya”.

Late on Monday (Nov 27) the 80-year-old pontiff received a “courtesy visit” from Myanmar’s powerful army chief – whose troops, according to the UN and US, have waged a campaign of ethnic cleansing in Rakhine.

Senior General Min Aung Hlaing has firmly denied allegations of widespread brutality by his forces, despite the flight of hundreds of thousands who have recounted rape, murder and arson.

His office said the general told the pope there was “no discrimination” in Myanmar, and he praised his military for maintaining “the peace and stability of the country”.

Known fondly as The Lady, in Myanmar, Suu Kyi finally came to power after elections in 2015 but has fallen from grace abroad for not doing more to stand up to the army in defence of the Rohingya.

Rights groups have clamoured for Suu Kyi to be stripped of her Nobel prize. Oxford, the English city she once called home, on Monday removed her Freedom of the City award for “inaction” in the face of oppression of the Rohingya.

Just days before the papal visit, Myanmar and Bangladesh signed a deal to start repatriating Rohingya refugees within two months.

But details of the agreement – including the use of temporary shelters for returnees, many of whose homes have been burned to the ground – raise questions for Rohingya fearful of returning without guarantees of basic rights.

The pontiff has received a warm welcome in Myanmar, whose Catholic community numbers just over one percent of a 51 million population.

But around 200,000 Catholics from all corners of the country are pouring into the commercial capital Yangon ahead of a huge, open-air mass on this morning (Nov 29).

Francis will travel on to Bangladesh tomorrow (Nov 30).