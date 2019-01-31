PHUKET: A Polish tourist swimming at Ao Nang and a Canadian tourist swimming at Phi Phi Island have died after being pulled from the water unconscious within hours of each other in Krabi yesterday(Jan 30).

By Tanyaluk Sakoot

Thursday 31 January 2019, 12:07PM

Artur Wojcicki, 49, from Poland, died after he was pulled from the water at Noppharat Thara Beach at about midday. Photo: Ao Nang Police

Artur Wojcicki, 49, from Poland, died after he was pulled from the water at Noppharat Thara Beach at about midday, Capt Chokdee Petchduang of the Ao Nang Police explained to The Phuket News.

Mr Wojcicki was on holiday with four family members, he said.

They went to Noppharat Thara Beach at about 10am. Later, Mr Wojcicki went for a swim alone while his wife stayed on the beach, Capt Chokdee explained.

Mr Wojcicki was next seen floating in the water about 100 meters from shore at about midday by a passing tour boat captain, who informed national park officers.

National park officers brought his body ashore at Noppharat Thara Beach, where his wife was still unaware of what had happened.

Mr Wojcicki’s body was taken to Krabi Hospital in Krabi Town.

Police have yet to confirm whether Mr Wojcicki drowned or suffered a seizure in the water.

“We are still waiting for doctors to confirm the cause of death, but his wife told us that he suffered from a blood-pressure condition,” Capt Chokdee said.

Officers from the Krabi Tourist Assistance Centre (TAC) confirmed that Polish consular officials had been notified of the incident.

By 2:30pm yesterday, police at Phi Phi Island were informed that a 68-year-old Canadian tourist had died after being pulled from the water at Nui Bay, on the northwest coast of Phi Phi Island.

Capt Santipot Nuanreang of the Phi Phi Police told The Phuket News this morning that the Canadian, identified as Zbigniew Sarna, had traveled to Phi Phi Island with friends on a yacht from Phuket on Tuesday night (Jan 29).

Mr Sarna and 10 friends rented a longtail boat to travel to Nui Bay. The group went swimming, and Mr Sarna was later found unconscious in the water, Capt Santipot said.

Attempts to revive Mr Sarna failed, he added.

Canadian consular officials have been informed of Mr Sarna’s death, Capt Santipot confirmed.

“We don’t know whether Mr Sarna drowned or died of some other cause,” Capt Santipot said this morning.

“What we do know is that he and his friends rented a longtail boat without a tour guide to go Nui Bay, and that he did not wear a buoyancy vest while swimming,” he added.

“His body will be taken to Surat Thani Hospital to confirm the cause of death,” Capt Santipot said.