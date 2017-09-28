The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Thailand News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Polish ATM bomb suspect ‘plotted more’

BANGKOK: Police believe the Polish suspect arrested for allegedly blowing up an ATM booth and making off with more than B300,000 in cash was planning similar robberies.

crime, police,

Bangkok Post

Thursday 28 September 2017, 08:57AM

Police display items believed to belong to Polish national Gracjan Pawel Stanisewski, who is accused of robbing an ATM booth by blowing it up in Bangkok’s Soi Krungthep Kreetha 35 on Sept 13. Photo: Somchai Poomlard
Police display items believed to belong to Polish national Gracjan Pawel Stanisewski, who is accused of robbing an ATM booth by blowing it up in Bangkok’s Soi Krungthep Kreetha 35 on Sept 13. Photo: Somchai Poomlard

After examining items seized from the suspect during his arrest on Tuesday (Sept 26), national police chief Chakthip Chaijinda said he believed the suspect, identified as Gracjan Pavel Stanisewski, could have made another “two or three” bombs.

The items were bought in Malaysia and the investigation found the 36-year-old suspect had bought more for a new target, Gen Chakthip said yesterday (Sept 27).

“He probably would have left Thailand permanently,” if he struck again, he said.

Stanisewski was found to have left Thailand for Cambodia on Sept 15, two days after the bomb blast on Sept 13 which shattered the ATM booth in front of a Tesco Lotus hypermarket branch in Soi Krungthep Kreetha 35 in Bangkok’s Saphan Sung district.

He went to Cambodia, and took his Cambodian wife to Malaysia.

Stanisewski was “probably preparing to escape to Malaysia” after returning to Thailand to commit a second robbery, Gen Chakthip said.

However, the man was nabbed by police at an apartment on Ramkhamhaeng Soi 52 in Bangkok’s Bang Kapi district on Tuesday after investigators spent nearly two weeks days hunting him.

Stanisewski has denied charges of committing robbery and destroying property.

“It doesn’t matter whether he denies or confesses, we have evidence to implicate him in the crime,” Gen Chakthip said, adding forensic police officers found his fingerprints and traces of his DNA on items found on gathered evidence.

Following the ATM blast – the first robbery of its kind in Thailand – investigators tracked down the suspect via footage from security cameras and found he disappeared at the end of Soi Krungthep Kreetha 15/1 over waste ground near a pond.

The discovery of two pieces of black tape near the pond prompted officers to have divers scour the pond.

British International School, Phuket

The search of the pond turned up a heavy bag containing items that included white trousers, a motorcycle helmet, gloves, a loaf of bread, and B3,100 in cash.

Investigators discovered the brand of bread found is only sold at 7-Eleven stores, so traced all sales of this particular brand of loaf between Sept 9 and 13.

They eventually found a 7-Eleven branch, located between Soi Krungthep Kreetha 5 and 7 that had sold bread to a suspicious-looking customer on Sept 11.

A check of the store’s security camera found the buyer was a heavyset foreigner wearing white trousers with a tartan pattern. The trousers are believed to be the same pair as the one found in the bag retrieved from the pond, according to investigators.

Police also used security camera footage to trace the buyer’s movements after he left the 7-Eleven store and found he disappeared in Ramkhamhaeng Soi 50.

People in the area who were shown the man’s photo told police they saw the foreign man at the apartment in Ramkhamhaneg Soi 52. It was the last piece of the puzzle that led to his arrest.

According to police, Stanisewski was renting a room and living with his Cambodian wife, identified as Sukmi Ruean.

Police are not sure whether his wife was an accessory to the robbery, Gen Chakthip said.

But the evidence officers have at the moment points to Stanisewski having committed the crime alone, the national police chief said.

“This type of crime is very new to Thailand. It’s the first time we’ve seen something like this,” he said.

Read original story here.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket murderer, victim husband both mentally unstable, say police

She became furious, and committed crime, killing her husband without thinking. That 'without thinking' explains everything. Right? Looks ...(Read More)

Phuket Governor stays for now, as two Vice Governors transferred

Mhhh, let's be fair, and believe that top ranking Phuket officials are honest and of good will. Than, let them stay on to see the outcome/results...(Read More)

Phuket Lifeguard Strike: ‘We’ll do it ourselves’ vows Phuket council chief

Thinking about, this is a unique happening. A Happening about RESPONSENILITY! Wow. Now PPOA is saying public that they take responsibility of skill...(Read More)

Phuket Lifeguard Strike: ‘We’ll do it ourselves’ vows Phuket council chief

PPAO Council President Teera Jiasakun, is an idiot. Where does this clown think he will find 100 trained lifeguards in 4 days. Every year they do the...(Read More)

Phuket Governor stays for now, as two Vice Governors transferred

How naiv readers are,why governore's are moved so often? What a stupid question! Horst...(Read More)

Phuket murderer, victim husband both mentally unstable, say police

Sounds like he had a legitimate medical cobdition which going by the police version in the story made it ok for her to strangle him and she is just a ...(Read More)

Phuket Governor stays for now, as two Vice Governors transferred

They are moved regularly as an anti-corruption measure. That's the "official" line anyway..... ...(Read More)

Phuket Lifeguard Strike: ‘We’ll do it ourselves’ vows Phuket council chief

..."We will do it ourselves"..., According PPOA, about having life guards at Phuket beaches. It's time PPAO goes public how they go to ...(Read More)

Phuket Lifeguard Strike: ‘We’ll do it ourselves’ vows Phuket council chief

Lifeguards are vital. Reported figures are incorrect, more have died from drowning this year than stated. Gen Thanasak was not able to control the sit...(Read More)

Thai wife confesses to murdering German husband in Phuket

Maybe you are unaware that murders occur anywhere. Latest reports indicate the deceased and his wife were both 10 cents short of a dollar in the metal...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.