Police warn Songkran revellers against impetuous celebrations 

BANGKOK: The Royal Thai Police has issued a warning for local residents and tourists planning to continue their Songkran celebrations after the main events yesterday (Apr 13). People have been reminded of fines and jail terms for specific festival-related actions which can be considered criminal offenses not tolerated as they could be the day before.

tourismcrimepolice
By The Phuket News

Friday 14 April 2023, 03:37PM

The reminder was posted on the Royal Thai Police Facebook page today (Apr 14). All the main water fights in Phuket had already concluded by that moment, but the celebration will continue at numerous private parties throughout the weekend. 

In this regard, the Royal Thai Police reminded of certain sections of the Thai Criminal Code which could apply to impetuous celebrations. Four key examples were given:

  • Public obscenity. Punished under Section 388 with a fine of up to B5,000.
  • Sexual harassment. Punished under Section 278* with a fine of up to B200,000 or prison term of up to 10 years.
  • Causing disgrace or annoyance to another person (by splashing water, powder on them against their will(. Punished under Section 397 with a fine of up to B10,000 or prison term of up to 6 months.
  • Causing damage to another person’s property (by splashing water, powder on it). Punished under Section 358 with a fine of up to B60,000 or prison term of up to 3 years.

As of noon Apr 14, only one serious crime has been reported as having taken place in Phuket on Songkran day. This is the murder of a hotel staffer following an alleged work-related conflict on Apr 13. Police are investigating.

*This is the section mentioned in the Royal Thai Police notice. It can be argued that Section 397 should be applied to harassment while Sections 276-278 should be reserved for cases of forcing a person to sexual intercourse (rape).

