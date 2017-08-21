The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News World News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Police uncover gas arsenal at bomb factory as Barcelona mourns

SPAIN: Spanish police said yesterday (Aug 20) that they had uncovered a cache of 120 gas canisters at a house believed to be the bomb-making factory of suspects in terror attacks that claimed 14 lives, as Barcelona mourned victims of the rampage.

crime, death, religion, police, violence, transport,

AFP

Monday 21 August 2017, 10:02AM

Spanish police said yesterday (Aug 20) that they had uncovered a cache of 120 gas canisters at a house believed to be the bomb-making factory of , as Barcelona mourned victims of the rampage. Photo: AFP
Spanish police said yesterday (Aug 20) that they had uncovered a cache of 120 gas canisters at a house believed to be the bomb-making factory of , as Barcelona mourned victims of the rampage. Photo: AFP

The suspected jihadists had been preparing bombs for “one or more attacks in Barcelona”, regional police chief Josep Lluis Trapero told reporters, revealing that traces of TATP explosive had also been found.

But the suspects accidentally caused an explosion at the house on the eve of last Thursday’s (Aug 17) attack in Barcelona – an error that likely forced them to modify their plans.

Instead, they used a vehicle to smash into crowds on Barcelona’s Las Ramblas boulevard as it was thronged with tourists, killing 13 people and injuring about 100.

Several hours later, a similar attack in the seaside town of Cambrils left one woman dead.

Police shot and killed the five attackers in Cambrils, some of whom were wearing fake explosive belts and carrying knives.

The Islamic State (IS) group claimed responsibility for the attacks, believed to be its first in Spain.

Police are hunting a 22-year-old Moroccan man, Younes Abouyaaqoub, suspected of driving the van used in Barcelona. They warn he could be at large outside Spain.

In the small town of Alcanar, investigators combed the rubble of a house believed to be the suspects’ bomb factory, and where the gas canisters were uncovered.

Traces of triacetone triperoxide (TATP) – a homemade explosive that is an IS hallmark – were also found at the house.

A neighbour, 61-year-old French retiree Martine Groby, said that four men “who all speak French” had been in the house next door since April.

“They were very discreet, too discreet. The shutters were closed, there was no music, no children, no women,” she recalled.

“Sometimes they would stay just two days and they would leave. They said hello to me but never looked me in the eye.”

Investigators said they believe the terror cell comprised at least 12 men, some of them teenagers.

An imam, Abdelbaki Es Satty, is among the suspects, police confirmed.

He is believed to have radicalised youths in Ripoll, a small town at the foot of the Pyrenees, where several suspects – including Abouyaaqoub – grew up or lived.

On Saturday (Aug 19), police raided the imam’s apartment there. Investigators are also looking for DNA traces to see if the imam may have been blown up in the explosion in Alcanar.

The imam was reportedly known to police, with Spanish media saying he had spent time in prison.

C and C Marine

El Pais and El Mundo said the imam had met prisoners linked to the Al-Qaeda-inspired bombing of Madrid trains that killed 191 people in March 2004 in what remains the worst terror attack in Europe.

Nordeen El Haji, 45, who four months ago moved into the apartment that Satty occupied, said that “on Tuesday morning, (the imam) left saying that he was going on vacation to Morocco”.

“He spoke little, spent most of the time with his computer in his room, and had an old mobile phone with no internet, and few books,” said Satty’s flatmate.

In the Moroccan town of M’rirt, relatives of Abouyaaqoub accused the imam of radicalising the young man, as well as his brother Houssein.

“Over the last two years, Younes and Houssein began to radicalise under the influence of this imam,” their grandfather said.

Most of the suspects are children of Moroccan immigrants, including Ripoll-born Moussa Oukabir, 17, one of five suspects shot dead in Cambrils. His older brother Driss is among the four arrested.

A cousin said Moussa “loved playing football, having a good time, chatting up girls”.

“The last few months, he started to become interested in religion. He used to go to a mosque in Ripoll. Maybe that’s where he was brainwashed,” the cousin said.

Three days after the attack that plunged the country into deep grief, locals and tourists turned out in force yesterday at Barcelona’s Sagrada Familia basilica.

King Felipe, Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy and Catalonia’s president, Carles Puigdemont, led a 90-minute ceremony commemorating the victims, who came from three dozen countries, some as far afield as Australia, China and Peru.

In the evening, local football heroes FC Barcelona staged a minute’s silence at the 99,000-capacity Camp Nou stadium for their first game of the league season, against Seville-based Real Betis.

Barcelona stars including five-time World Player of the Year Lionel Messi wore shirts with “Barcelona.” replacing individual names on the back, while their opponents donned shirts with the message “Real Betis with Barcelona”.

In Paris, a mass in Notre-Dame Cathedral was attended by the city’s mayor, Anne Hidalgo and France’s minister of European affairs, Nathalie Loiseau.

The list of individual tragedies lengthened as a seven-year-old British-Australian boy, Julian Cadman, who had been named as missing, was confirmed as being among the 13 killed in Barcelona.

“He was so energetic, funny and cheeky, always bringing a smile to our faces,” his family said.

“We are so blessed to have had him in our lives and will remember his smiles and hold his memory dear to our hearts.”

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket Opinion: As good as it gets

You do not have to re-register your address if it hasn't changed. Have done three annual extensions with the same Notification of address. Have be...(Read More)

Father, two kids saved from drowning in Phuket

Kurt,not only "Asian tourists"ignore red flags.And how can beach guards stop them?Getting physical?...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: As good as it gets

While tourists languish in arrivals halls here's what Immigration deems is important for its staff to be doing; As a resident foreigner with a va...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: As good as it gets

The writer will surely wear the wrath, of those two bedmates, jor12 and eagle, even though what he says is 100% correct....(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: As good as it gets

I successfully applied online for my 90 day report on the 2nd August and got the status as Pending. My only other successful 90 day online applicatio...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: As good as it gets

They'll never learn because they place so much importance on "face" that it holds them back, the fact that the Tsunami warning sign said...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: As good as it gets

I like this "Immigration's inability to cope with tourists arriving in the country and all people need to know about how the nation operates&...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: As good as it gets

Just do away with these 90-days reports and send the guys wasting time with that to help at the airport....(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: As good as it gets

35 million arrivals - not tourists in the Kingdom. Big difference....(Read More)

Father, two kids saved from drowning in Phuket

Meant to add: Irresponible Parents also endangering the lives of their OWN CHILDREN !...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.