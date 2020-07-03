BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Police track Phuket post office, Kerry Express thief to Phang Nga

Police track Phuket post office, Kerry Express thief to Phang Nga

PHUKET: Wichit Police have tracked down and arrested a man in Thai Mueng, Phang Nga, after he broke into a Thailand Post Office and two Kerry Express offices in Phuket.

crimepolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 3 July 2020, 03:47PM

Phakhin Reunpet was caught on CCTV and identified by tattoos on his neck and left leg. Image: via Wichit Police

Phakhin Reunpet was caught on CCTV and identified by tattoos on his neck and left leg. Image: via Wichit Police

The man, Phuket native Phakhin Ruanpet, was arrested yesterday (July 2), explained Lt Col Thammasan Bunsong of the Wichit Police.

Lt Col Thammasan explained that police were informed on June 28 that at around 1:30am a man had broken into a Kerry Express office on Chao Fa West Rd and fled with stolen items on a motorbike.

The thief was reported as wearing a black long-sleeved hoodie, shorts, a cap and a face mask, ironically now required by law.

From CCTV footage in the area officers identified the license plate of the Phuket-registered  motorbike, registered as owned by Phuket native Renu Reunpet. 

Following up on the motorbike, police found the motorbike parked in front of Ms Renu’s house in Moo 1, Tambon Kathu.

Officers then confirmed that Ms Renu’s son, Phakhin, matched the image of the thief fleeing on the motorbike. Phakin’s tattoos helped police identify him, Lt Col Thammasan said.

Phakin also had a criminal record for previous thefts, he said.

Thai Residential

Ms Renu told police that her son used the motorbike on June 28, and confirmed that her son had the same tattoos on his neck and the back of his left leg that police were looking for on the suspect.

Continuing their investigation, officers tracked Phakin to a house in Moo 1, Tambon Laem Kaen, in Thai Mueang District, Phang Nga, where he was arrested, Lt Col Thammasan said.

Phakin confessed to breaking into the Kerry Express office and stealing items, Lt Col Thammasan said in his report.

Phakin also told police that on June 21 he broke into a Thailand Post office and another Kerry Express office in Phuket Town. Phakin said that during those break-ins he stole some cash and a laptop, Lt Cokl Thammsan noted.

In placing Phakin under arrest, police seized a red-black Honda Wave motorbike used in the theft on June 28. They also seized a Dell laptop and two receipts as evidence.

Phakhin was brought back to Phuket and taken to Wichit Police Station, where he was charged with the thefts, Lt Col Thammasan reported.

