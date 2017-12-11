PHITSANULOK: Police have identified and will summons two women alleged to have organised a live online sex show involving a recently married couple and the wife’s 3-year-old son.

The suspects, whose names were withheld, are not residents of this northern province, where the lewd act occurred, but reside in a Bangkok suburb, deputy provincial police chief Lt Col Phakphum Prapsiphum said today (Dec 11).

Police were waiting for documents from a bank that will implicate the two women in the offence.

Investigators earlier examined the accused mother’s bank account to track down the people who hired her and her husband to have sex during a live video stream to a LINE chat group.

The transactions led them to the two women suspects, according to Phitsanulok police chief Col Songpol Sangkasem.

The 25-year-old mother had been hired to have sex with her new husband and the couple tried to involve the child.

The show was broadcast live to about 100 members of the chat group. Police say they could also face charges.

The mother is currently in detention. The father remained at large.

If the two women in Bangkok do not respond to the summons to report for questioning, police will obtain court arrest warrants for them, Col Songpol said.

