BANGKOK: The Crime Suppression Division has launched an investigation into five cases involving disputes over the ownerships of first-prize government lottery tickets as it suspects they involve organised crime.

Wednesday 13 December 2017, 09:01AM

Lt Charoon Wimul (left), 62, files his first-prize lottery complaint with Col Maitree Chimcherd, acting commander of the Crime Suppression Division, at the division in Bangkok yesterday (Dec 12), accusing a senior police officer of ordering him to confess to collecting lost first-prize tickets in Kanchanaburi province. Photo: Wassayos Ngamkham

The move came after a former police officer from Kanchanaburi province asked the Royal Thai Police Office to intervene in his case in which a teacher claimed to be the real owner of his first-prize tickets worth B30 million.

Lt Gen Thitirat Nonghanpitak, commissioner of the Central Investigation Bureau, said yesterday (Dec 12) that he has ordered the investigation into similar cases in the past and present.

“I believe complicated stories are behind each of the cases and it’s possible they had been orchestrated. So I ordered the Crime Suppression Division to find out if there’s a connection between these cases,” Lt Gen Thitirat said.

The five cases happened in Bangkok, Buriram, Kanchanaburi, Suphan Buri and Udon Thani provinces.

In the Bangkok case, two women accused a close female friend of stealing tickets for the B30-million prize from the April 1, 2016 draw.

In the Buriram case, a man claimed his B12mn tickets for the Aug 16 draw were stolen and cashed by a couple.

In the Kanchanaburi case, a former policeman was accused of collecting lost lottery tickets of a teacher and the tickets won a combined B30mn prize in the Dec 1 draw. Lt Charoon Wimul, the accused, said a senior police officer had threatened him with legal action unless he agreed to confess to collecting the tickets.

In the Suphan Buri case, a woman asked the police to find a first-prize ticket worth B6mn baht from the Dec 1 draw. Another woman cashed it on the draw date.

In Udon Thani, one of the two women in the Bangkok case claimed another friend had stolen her half of the B30mn first-prize tickets from the April 1 draw this year.

