The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Weird World News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Police send postcards with an edge to Europe's most wanted

THE HAGUE: European police forces are sending a series of cheeky 'wish you were here' postcards this summer in a bid to track down 21 of the continent's most wanted criminals.

crime, police,

AFP

Sunday 6 August 2017, 02:00PM

"Dear Artur, Belgian fries are the best and we know you miss them. Come back to enjoy them - we'll have a nice surprise in store for you," says one postcard from the Belgian police.

Complete with a cartoon of the Manneken Pis, a bunch of fries and a glass of beer, the card is addressed to Artur Nawrocki, who is on the run after being convicted of drugs trafficking by a Brussels court in 2014.

The summer postcard campaign by the European police agency, Europol, was unveiled Friday on its EU Most Wanted website as part of its ongoing initiative to hunt down Europe's most wanted criminals.

People can click on the postcard, which will then link them to the name and picture of the wanted person.

"Cher Farouk, You must know that life is best in la douce France. We hope you will return to us soon," says the card from the French police, adding in French "we miss you!"

The picture shows the Eiffel Tower, a man in striped T-shirt and neck-scarf brandishing a baguette next to a croissant and a bottle of red wine, and is addressed to Farouk Hachi.

He was sentenced in absentia in 2009 to 20 years in jail for several violent, armed bank robberies and is believed to have lived in France, Belgium and The Netherlands.

Behind the humourous campaign though is a serious aim to drive people to the Europol website in the hope of tracking down criminals wanted for serious, violent crimes or sexual offences.

"While most of us are enjoying a well-deserved summer break, criminals are not taking time off from crime," Europol said in a statement.

"Holiday destinations have proven to be popular hiding places for criminals on the run."

Since the launch of the "most wanted" list on www.eumostwanted.eu in January 2016, a total of 36 people have been found and arrested -- 11 of them as a direct result of information passed to Europol.

After a similar "advent calendar" campaign, three people were arrested, one of them a Briton who was recognised as a server in an Amsterdam bar, Europol press officer Tine Hollevoet told AFP.

"Dutch people saw the advent calendar, they went to the website, noticed the fugitive, and recognised him as somebody working in the sports bar. Two days later he was arrested," she said.

"And that's exactly what we want with this campaign."

Even criminals like to go on holiday where "life is good... good weather, beaches, good food," she added.

And although there are no statistics, countries such as Spain, Turkey and Italy have in the past proved popular hiding places for those on the run.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

The rise and fall of ‘The Manas’

Where's the money? No report of attempts to recover it - or is recovery reserved just for politicians?...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Maybe you’re getting a bargain

Because all that matters under the Thai 'system' is face. The Department of Intellectual Property wanted to earn face by getting their name an...(Read More)

Krathing Cape property constructors given 30 days to clarify plans

Nasa12... I don't find his comments "stupid" at all. They are intelligent, relevant, concise and addresses with clarity the inane commen...(Read More)

Male tourist ignores red flags, saved from drowning by Phuket lifeguards

BenPendejo... read the article..."Red flags have been placed at almost every beach to stop swimmers from going into the sea." The babble of ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Maybe you’re getting a bargain

Its the same in any town in Phuket. Just 5 minutes walking around you can see 20 such places. In places like Patong you dont even have to walk as more...(Read More)

Krathing Cape property constructors given 30 days to clarify plans

Eagle@ Like your stupid comments the most of the time you wright a comments to another people Post in Phuket News Mr Eagle. But it is good that there...(Read More)

Tears of joy as Phuket lifeguard returns B100k to Chinese tourist

What a top man this man is for his honesty. I have always thought the lifeguards are good decent people and do a great job under difficult circumstanc...(Read More)

Male tourist ignores red flags, saved from drowning by Phuket lifeguards

OK Joe and brother Eagle, yeah...they pulled this one off...luckily. The issue is that they should have prevented the guy from entering the water, an...(Read More)

Lifeguards close ‘danger surf’ sections at Phuket beaches, tourist rescued

yvonne... the doomsayers and Thai haters have not agreed with you. Read the lifesavers website to at least get some understanding of what training the...(Read More)

Former Phuket land official’s death in cell not suicide, court says

Rorri_2...as per usual you have no idea what you are talking about. How can anyone make a judgment on here on scant original articles about what occur...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.