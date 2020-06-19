BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Police hunting Myanmar man for repeated rape of 15-year-old girl 

PHUKET: Police are hunting for a Myanmar man accused of repeatedly raping a 15-year-old girl staying at the same workers’ camp in Pa Khlok.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 19 June 2020, 08:39AM

The workers’ camp where the alleged repeated rape took place. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The mother with her daughter at the camp. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The area outside the shack where the daughter sleeps, and where she was repeatedly raped. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Lt Col Saksan Khomsakhon, Thalang Police Deputy Chief of Investigation, confirmed that the girl’s mother brought her daughter to the police station to file a formal complaint on Monday (June 15), as the mother had only just learned of her daughter’s ordeal.

Her daughter had been raped by the same man four times in the past three weeks.

Police searched the workers’ camp, located in Moo 8 Pa Khlok, but failed to find the man, reported to be 30 years old, Lt Col Saksan explained.

Police are now in the process of obtaining a warrant for the man’s arrest, he added.

“Right now, we know who the man is. We did go to the camp, but we did not see him,” Lt Col Seksan explained.

Meanwhile, police are still investigating the complaint and questioning witnesses, he said.

“Police took the girl to for an examination at Thalang Hospital. Right now, we are still waiting for the examination result in order to be used as supporting evidence in the request for an arrest warrant,” Lt Col Seksan explained.

Lt Col Seksan declined to speak further about the case, pointing out that Thalang Police officer Capt Kraisorn Boonprasop is leading the investigation. However, Capt Kraisorn has been unavailable to answer questions to The Phuket News.

“Police will rush to arrest the man as fast as we can,” Lt Col Saksan assured.

Speaking to reporters at the camp, the mother explained that she is a construction worker and lived on site with her 15-year-old daughter from a previous long-term relationship, as well as her current partner and their one-year-old baby boy.

“Currently, my daughter has to be at the camp to take care of her baby brother, as her school has not opened yet. She normally sleeps and does her activities in front of our shack, where I have used plastic sacks as the walls,” the mother explained.

“Late afternoon on June 15, my daughter looked depressed, so I asked her what happened. She told me about the rape, and then I took her to the police station. Police worked slowly, so I posted the story on Facebook. I hope people will help to catch the man,” she said.

“Now we feel insecure, and I will take my daughter to stay at the shelter for children and families,” the mother pointed out.

The girl explained to reporters that she was taking care of her brother alone during the day on May 26 when the man asked her to have sex with him. He said he would give her B300.

“I refused and rushed inside the shack. Later, he came back and raped me. I tried to fight him, but I could not get away. After he finished, he threw B300 on my chest and ran away,” the girl said.

The man returned at around 9pm on May 30. He covered her mouth with his hands, and again left money before he left, she said.

“The third time was on June 5, and the fourth time, on June 9, he raped me and told me that he would attack my brother if I made any noise or called for help,” the girl said.

“I’m so sad and afraid that he will return. I want police to arrest him as fast as possible,” the girl pleaded.

“Now, I always keep close to my mother, as I have still seen him walking around. but if I’m with my mum, he will not do any such thing,” she said.

