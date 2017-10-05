The Phuket News
Police eye ‘zero-dollar’ tour scammers

BANGKOK: Police are taking legal action against 29 subsidiaries and business associates of big tour-related companies recently acquitted of running zero-dollar tour scams.

Bangkok Post

Thursday 5 October 2017, 09:51AM

Deputy national police chief Srivara Rangsibrahmanakul, seated sixth from left, attends a meeting at the Crime Suppression Division yesterday (Oct 4) as tourist police file a new complaint concerning zero-dollar tour scams against 29 companies. Photo: Wassayos Ngamkham
Deputy national police chief Srivara Rangsibrahmanakul, seated sixth from left, attends a meeting at the Crime Suppression Division yesterday (Oct 4) as tourist police file a new complaint concerning zero-dollar tour scams against 29 companies. Photo: Wassayos Ngamkham

Tourist police contacted the Crime Suppression Division (CSD) yesterday (Oct 4) to accuse 29 companies of violating laws on tour guide services and business competition.

Ordering the complaint, deputy national police chief Srivara Ransibrahmanakul said that after the Criminal Court had acquitted tour-related companies and operators, police re-examined their evidence and found new cases involving the 29 companies.

Police were confident they had evidence to implicate the 29 companies and the CSD would also check if the 29 companies had evaded taxation, Gen Srivara said. He declined to elaborate on the new cases.

The action follows a malfeasance complaint filed with CSD by the management of OA Transport Co late last month. The complaint concerned two police officers who earlier handled zero-dollar tour cases on behalf of tourist police.

Gen Srivara said that OA Transport had the right to file its complaint.

Zero-dollar tour schemes lure Chinese tourists into buying cheap tour packages in Thailand, where they are forced to spend money on unusually expensive souvenirs and services. In late August the Criminal Court acquitted OA Transport Co and 12 other parties because of insufficient evidence.

The tourist police complaint yesterday targeted the following companies:

British International School, Phuket

  • Four companies that had rented tour buses from OA Transport Co: Long Xiang Express, Thai Chang Long Travel (Thailand), Lian Tai Travel Group (Thailand) and UV Travel and Trading

  • Five subsidiaries of OA Transport: RG Transport, Royal Dragon Transport, All Star Transport, Royal Paragon Transport, and Asia Vision Travel

  • Five shops under the umbrella of OA Transport

  • Four companies that rented tour buses from Siam Gems Co: Fukang Travel and Tour, Kanta Group (Thailand), Santarosa Travel (2000) and Thai Singyajow Tour

  • Three tour bus companies associated with Siam Gems Co: First Transport, SC Somchai Service and Golden Thai Travel

  • Eight shops associated with Siam Gems Co.

Read original story here.

 

 
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.