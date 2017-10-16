The Phuket News
Police balk at in-house prosecutors

BANGKOK: More detailed discussion is needed before prosecutors can get involved in criminal investigations as part of proposed justice reforms, according to panel member Seri Suwannapanont.

Bangkok Post

Monday 16 October 2017, 09:17AM

Police are resisting a proposal, backed by the Attorney-General, to place prosecution teams inside police investigations to ensure proper procedures for court cases. Briefings and discussions are taking place. Photo: Bangkok Post / file
Police are resisting a proposal, backed by the Attorney-General, to place prosecution teams inside police investigations to ensure proper procedures for court cases. Briefings and discussions are taking place. Photo: Bangkok Post / file

Mr Seri, said the issue, resisted by some police who believe it will interfere with their work and compromise their independence, is yet to be resolved by the justice reform panel.

More talks and discussions are required to iron out the issue, he added.

Mr Seri acknowledged there are merits to giving prosecutors a role during police investigations in terms of greater checks and balances.

The damaged parties in the investigation will be assured they receive fair treatment if the prosecutors can monitor the probe, which can make a case watertight, he said.

While prosecutors will be able to detect loopholes before the case is forwarded to them and before they decide whether a suspect should be indicted.

Mr Seri said prosecutors should also be able to accept complaints from people affected by a criminal investigation, especially in cases related to national security.

“The principle of the prosecution’s involvement was to deliver criminal cases that are fair to all sides, so no one will end up a scapegoat,” Mr Seri said.

Ideally, he said the reform seeks to get rid of the “bad eggs”, such as law enforcement officers who make money from embellishing or weakening investigations.

“Both the police and the prosecutors must account for their actions as well,” he said.

Khemchai Chutiwong, the newly appointed attorney-general, has given his support to closer collaboration between prosecutors and the police. He insisted prosecutors are more familiar with court procedures and they know what kind of witnesses the court expects to hear.

Mr Seri, meanwhile, said a proposal by the police reform panel to move some Royal Thai Police units other state agencies faced a number of hurdles.

Some agencies were reluctant to take police units under their wing, citing manpower and budget constraints.

However, Mr Seri said that lack of “readiness” was no excuse to reject the task.

He said the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration had earlier expressed a willingness to admit some police units but not those that deal with criminal cases stemming from road accidents.

Other police branches which may be broken off include the consumer protection, marine and forestry units.

 

Read original story here.

 

 
