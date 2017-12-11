The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News The Phuket News Kata Rocks
Police arrest Phuket drug dealer after 10km chase

PHUKET: A 37-year-old Thai man was arrested for drug possession on Saturday following a 10 kilometre chase by police.

Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 11 December 2017, 03:39PM

Police question Pairat Yaso, 37, from Surat Thani at Chalong police Station. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub
Police question Pairat Yaso, 37, from Surat Thani at Chalong police Station. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

At around midday on Saturday (Dec 9), a team of Chalong police led by Chalong Deputy Police Chief Lt Col Sanan Janrong and Lt Col Sutham Rattanasawangwong arrested Pairat Yaso, 37, from Surat Thani at a house on Soi Hoisang in Moo 8 in Chalong.

Pairat was found in possession of 50 grams of crystal meth (ya ice) and 3,000 methamphetamine pills (ya bah).

Chalong Police Chief Col Prachum Ruearntong said, “Cpl Ratikorn Janyong together with Cpl Sakkarin Chooyoung of the Chalong Police were doing a normal patrol in the Chalong area. When they arrived at Soi Thanuthep police saw Pairat who was driving on an orange Honda Nova with Nakhon Sri Thammarat licence plates.

“When Pairat saw police he acted suspiciously, so officers asked him to stop, but he sped away on his motorbike.

“Pairat then led Cpl Ratikorn and Cpl Sakkarin on a 10km chase from Soi Thanuthep onto Chao Fa East Rd, along Luang Pho Chaem Rd until Chao Fa West Rd where he turned right. He then went along Chao Fa West Rd and made a U-turn close to Wat Chalong. He then turned into Soi Yod Sanae 2 and onto Soi Hoisang where he was captured.

“Police found an orange Honda Nouvo parked front of a house on Soi Hoisang so called for back up. Police entered the house and found Pairat hiding in the back.

“Police then discovered the drugs inside a bag,” Col Prachum added.

“Pairat told us that he had just picked up the drugs. He panicked when police asked him to stop so then them on a chase hoping he would not get caught.

He was taken to Chalong Police Station and charged with possession of category 1 drug.

“However, we are continuing our questioning of Pairat with the aim of finding more dealers in his network,” Col Prachum noted.

 

 
crispy | 11 December 2017 - 18:51:42

I watched a program where a guy was caught with 26 grams of ice on him he recieved 37 years in prison this guy was carrying 50 and  meth tablets ,goodbye to you!

BenPendejo | 11 December 2017 - 17:51:45

Scum like this and his ilk deserve Philippine-style justice.  People like this wretch have absolutely no problem spreading their poison throughout Thai society, ruining lives and families for e sake of a buck.  The wold is better off without scum like this.

