The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News The Phuket News Kata Rocks
The Phuket News Thailand News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Police arrest 10 over forced teen sex case

AYUTTHAYA: Ten out of 14 people wanted by police in connection with a case of forced prostitution involving a 15-year-old who was rescued last month were detained in a series of raids carried out at 14 spots in Ayutthaya yesterday (Dec 6), police said.

crime, police, sex,

Bangkok Post

Thursday 7 December 2017, 08:51AM

Plain-clothes officers from the Crime Suppression Division meet to plan raids in Ayutthaya to find 14 suspects connected to a forced prostitution ring involving a 15-year-old. Photo: CSD
Plain-clothes officers from the Crime Suppression Division meet to plan raids in Ayutthaya to find 14 suspects connected to a forced prostitution ring involving a 15-year-old. Photo: CSD

The operations, carried out by a team of more than 30 officers from the Crime Suppression Division (CSD), took place across five districts of Ayutthaya, said Col Arun Wachirasrisukanya, chief of the CSD's sub-division 2.

The operations were carried out as part of a suppression drive against transnational gangs operating in Thailand, said Maj Gen Surachet Hakphal, acting deputy chief of the TPB.

Arrested in yesterday’s raids were Anothai Wirasai, 50, Wut Jitsopha, 55, Chamnian Saeli, 53, Thanakrit Winaikij, 41, Wiraphong Wongphimol, 36, Khacha Phongchamras, 28, Thanawat Banthaothuk, Wiraphan Siriphatthanaphong, Phaibul Wariphinthu, 55, and Choemphong Phiphatsatja, 38.

Police are tracking down four other suspects still at large who are identified as customers who bought sex from the teenager. She was forced into prostitution by a 20-year-old female pimp, Pawina Thongchuea, who is a younger sister of the girl’s stepfather, Col Arun said.

Among the four still on the run is an unnamed police lieutenant attached to the Ayutthaya provincial police who is currently on leave, Col Arun said.

Of the 10 suspects detained yesterday, one was an engineer at the office of the Ayutthaya municipality and the son-in-law of a local politician, Col Arun said, adding most of the suspects had admitted to the crime of taking the minor away from her guardians.

QSI International School Phuket

Thanawat is facing an additional charge of rape because the 15-year-old girl had previously told the investigators he had raped her before Pawina forced her into prostitution, Col Arun said.

Last month, the 41-year-old mother of the girl sought help from the Pavena Foundation for Children and Woman after she had learnt from her daughter that she had been forced by Pawina to sleep with customers for money for about seven months. The daughter said she was beaten by Pawina when she refused to follow her orders.

The girl was left by her mother to stay with the family of her new husband. The husband has now been arrested in a drug case, said the foundation, adding the mother visited her daughter weekly but the girl had only last month confessed to the mother of having been forced into prostitution.

Police last month detained one customer identified as Wichai Phensawat, 61, a retired teacher, and Pawina when they raided an apartment where the pimp took the 15-year-old girl.

Pawina was then charged with procuring prostitutes. Wichai denied having sex with the girl.

Read original story here.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:

Comments Left: Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
   => Forget password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Activist to sue police over ‘Boss’

'Hi-So's ' met Boss on board of moored yachts in the harbour of Monaco. Inhabitants Monaco know that Boss has there a house/apartment. O...(Read More)

Phuket girl, 17, shot dead in motorbike attack

Wow... another genius deduction, “We suspect that the reason for the attack was due to a personal conflict or other related issue." Only 17 ye...(Read More)

Two arrested as illegal Phuket tour guides

Stopping tour busses with tourists as shown on photos is not exactly a tourist promoting happening. The tourists sure had not that in mind when they...(Read More)

Two arrested as illegal Phuket tour guides

These arrests are just to relax the tour guide situation on Phuket a bit for the eye of the world. Seen the number of illegal tour guides on Phuket i...(Read More)

Elephant camp operator charged over tourist’s death

Elephant riding is an extreme maltreatment to any elephant and should be stopped. And a stupid tourist pulling the tail of an elephant deserves punish...(Read More)

Arrivals surge to 34mn, B1.81trn in revenues in sight

I wonder how many of the arrivals are actually tourists in Thailand. And, the revenue figures are pure fiction....(Read More)

Plan to build B1.2bn Phuket bridge gains momentum

100 sigs in favour (10% of the population)= 1km bridge =1.4 billion baht. Call me a cynic but I'm a cynic. Watch the money trail....(Read More)

Phuket police to question foreign yacht owner for dropping anchor on coral

One would hope that the catamaran in the picture, which is under power, was actually shown connected to the anchor via the chain through video images....(Read More)

Plan to build B1.2bn Phuket bridge gains momentum

The island's economy is driven by tourists. Maybe first spend the money to make the island safer by providing lifeguard service and safer roads?...(Read More)

Activist to sue police over ‘Boss’

I saw him drinking with Elvis in Memphis....(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.