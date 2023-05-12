333 at the beach
PLTO riding clinic to provide traning, licenses to Phuket students

PHUKET: Up to 350 students from five schools and colleges in Phuket will be able to obtain their first motorcycle driving licenses through a series of official riding clinics in May and June, the Phuket Land Transport Office (PLTO) has announced.

transportSafety
By The Phuket News

Saturday 13 May 2023, 09:45AM

Motorcyclist in protective gear learns basic riding techniques at a riding school in Bangkok. The PLTO did not say if its clinics are organised in partnership with any local riding schools. Photo: Yamaha Riding Academy

PLTO’s announcement of the five riding clinics in May and June. Image: PLTO

The funding to organise the clinics has been provided by the Department of Land Transport’s Traffic Safety Foundation, which in turn is financed through the annual ’lucky’ license place auctions, explained the PLTO Chief Adcha Buachan.

The safe riding education offered by the clinics will be available to male and female students of 15 years old, which is the legal age to obtain a driving license for a personal motorcycle in Thailand.

The courses will include both theoretical and practical training sessions under the guidance of experienced instructors. The training will conclude with written exams (E-Exam) and practical driving exams conducted according to the PLTO standards for motorcycle licenses.

Those who pass the exams will receive their licenses and become eligible drivers of motorcycles for personal use. With their new licenses, students will be able to enjoy riding any motorcycles they wish as Thai law does not have any restrictions on the power of motorcycles for beginners.

The PLTO has already coordinated with five Phuket schools and colleges and allocated quotas for students who are interested in joining the clinics. The schedule of the clinics is as follows:

  • Class 1. Phuket Polytechnic College, 50 students, May 20;
  • Class 2. Werasatree Anusorn School, 50 students, May 27;
  • Class 3. Phuket Technical College, 100 students, June 10;
  • Class 4. Phuket Vocational College, 100 students, June 17;
  • Class 5. Phuket Ratchabhat University, 50 students, June 24.

