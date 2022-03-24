Pla Wan safe as Bentley goes up in flames

PHUKET: Vorasit ‘Pla Wan’ Issara, owner of the upscale resort Sri Panwa on Phuket’s east coast, has been involved in yet another serious incident involving a car, this time with his B30-million Bentley going up in flames while returning from Khao Lak in Phang Nga.

transportSafety

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 24 March 2022, 11:07PM

Mr Vorasit was with three friends when the car caught fire at about 7pm tonight (Mar 24), reported rescue workers from Thai Mueang Subdistrict Administrative Organisation (OrBorTor).

The group were travelling on Petchkasem Rd in Ban Khanim, Moo 7, Thung Maphrao Subdistrict, in Thai Mueang District, Phang Nga Province, when Mr Voasait lost control of the vehicle.

The car overturned several times before coming to rest in the middle of the road.

Mr Vorasit and his three friends were all safe, having exited the car before flames engulfed the luxury vehicle, rescue workers confirmed.

Police have yet to confirm the cause of the fire.

Mr Vorasit was injured when the Subaru sports car he was driving struck a power pole on Sakdidet Rd in Wichit on Mar 14 last year.

The police’s handling of the investigation into the accident stirred anger online, with police initially not even willing to confirm whether Mr Vorasit had been tested for alcohol.

Police later confirmed that Mr Vorasit had been tested for alcohol, but gave no further details.

Mr Vorasit was placed in the ICU at Vachira Phuket Hospital as he was initially reported to be in a coma, but discharged from hospital care soon after.



Further, when speaking about Mr Vorasait’s accident, police recognised that the section of road and the curve where he had his accident had long been dangerous and the scene of many accidents.

However, no action was taken to make the curve safer until after Mr Vorasit’s accident, with officials spending B30 million on road improvements on what has know become known among local residents as ‘Pla Wan Corner’.