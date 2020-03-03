PIWC Lunch - March 2020

Start From: Thursday 19 March 2020, 11:30AM to Thursday 19 March 2020, 02:30PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

The AGM and lunch will be held on Thursday the 19th March at the Novotel Hotel in Phuket Town, 40/5 Chanajaroen Road ,Tambon Talad Yai, Amphur Muang, Phuket. Hotel Link http://www.novotel-phuket-phokeethra.com. Members 700 Baht. Non-Members/Guests 850 Baht. The AGM will commence at 11.00am and lunch will be at 12noon. Please Note: Renewal fees of 1500 baht are due at this time. Please attend the AGM and meet your amazing committee. North of the island ladies, a minivan will be organised, leaving from the usual meeting point being rear entrance of Twai Restaurant. Let me know if you would like a ride.