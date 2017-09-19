Pioneering developers honoured at Thailand Property Awards BANGKOK: The 12th annual PropertyGuru Thailand Property Awards, supported by leading property site DDproperty.com, have revealed the winning and highly commended companies and projects of the year to celebrate world-class design and construction across the kingdom. property construction The Phuket News Tuesday 19 September 2017, 09:36AM Ananda Development won Best Developer, winning the top prize for the first time in the 12-year history of the Thailand Property Awards, the country’s biggest and longest-running real estate awards. Known for its ambitious “urban technology ecosystem” platform that aims to provide consumers with fresh urban living solutions, Ananda Development also collected two other accolades in luxury condo development and design for its Ashton Residence 41 project in Bangkok. “With passion and determination to improve living standards in Thailand, Ananda Development has made strides with its ‘UrbanTech’ agenda for its residential and commercial projects, leading the path for Thai developers to push for smarter and more sustainable developments,” said the independent judging panel led by incumbent chairwoman Suphin Mechuchep, managing director of JLL Thailand. Meanwhile, Sansiri’s introduction of co-living innovations to its condominium projects has paid off, as the company walked away with four golden trophies – the most for any shortlisted developer – including one for Best High-Rise High End Condo Development (Bangkok). Sansiri also received a Special Recognition in Corporate Social Responsibility – sharing the CSR accolade with two-time winners The Riviera Group and Sena Development – for its commitment to environment, sustainability, and youth development and empowerment. Two former Best Developer title holders each won a “Best of Thailand” award: Charn Issara Development for its Baan Sita Wan project in Khao Yai, which was hailed as the Best Housing Development (Thailand); and Major Development for its much-anticipated MARQUE Sukhumvit ultra-luxury condo venture, winner of Best Condo Development (Thailand). Other big winners of the evening included Phuket-based MontAzure, collecting the honour for Best Mixed Use Development, a new addition to the awards this year. Elsewhere, the six-time nominee Origin group wins in the exciting Eastern Seaboard competition for Knightsbridge The Ocean Sriracha by Origin Sathorn Co Ltd, taking the prize for Best Luxury Condo Development, and Park24 by Proud Residences Co Ltd, winner of Best Condo Landscape Architectural Design. A total of 39 awards and over 60 highly commended distinctions were presented to more than 100 finalists, demonstrating the continued growth of the country’s biggest real estate awards competition. More than 40 companies were recognised for their developments located in Bangkok, Phuket, Samui, Hua Hin, Khao Yai and the Eastern Seaboard. “It is incredible that after 12 years the Thailand Property Awards should still be breaking records and yet here we are with a very strong line-up of finalists,” said Terry Blackburn, founder and managing director of the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards, during his opening remarks. “In order to arrive at the final shortlist of over 100 entries, the independent panel of judges had to work from a long list of over 250 eligible entries and completing more than 60 site inspections,” he added. “It was a challenge for the judging panel and we could not have been more delighted to recognise the achievements of Thailand’s real estate sector.” The black-tie gala dinner and awarding ceremony took place at Plaza Athénée Bangkok (a Royal Meridien hotel) last Friday (Sept 15), attended by more than 500 guests and VIPs, including Supaluck Umpujh, chairwoman of The Mall Group, and the visionary behind such iconic shopping centres including The Siam Paragon, The Emporium, and The EmQuartier. Ms Supaluck was named the 2017 Real Estate Personality of the Year by the editors of PropertyGuru Property Report magazine for her trailblazing and lasting contributions to the country’s retail and lifestyle real estate segment. Kamolpat Swaengkit, Thailand country manager of DDproperty.com, a subsidiary of the PropertyGuru Group, said: “We are proud to support the PropertyGuru Thailand Property Awards because we want to showcase the best in Thai real estate across many key locations and segments. Consumers look to the Thailand Property Award-winners to help them in making real estate decisions, whether they’re first-time buyers/renters or serial investors.” The 12th PropertyGuru Thailand Property Awards 2017 was supported by co-sponsors JLL Thailand and Crystal Lagoons; official airline partner Thai Airways; official portal partner DDproperty.com, Thailand’s leading property site; media partners Oxford Business Group, Living Etc, The Phuket News, Pattaya Today, and PropertyGuru Property Report, Asia’s leading luxury real estate, architecture and design publication; supporting associations American Chamber of Commerce in Thailand and British Chamber of Commerce Thailand; official supplier GFour Fine Wine; and the awards’ official supervisor BDO, the world’s fifth largest auditing and accountancy firm, led by co-managing partner Paul Ashburn. Main domestic winners in Thailand are now headed to the seventh annual PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards Grand Final in Singapore on 8 November to compete with for further regional accolades to be named the ‘Best in Asia.’ The highly-awaited Grand Final at the Marina Bay Sands Expo & Convention Centre with will be concurrently held with the two-day PropertyGuru Asia Real Estate Summit – a gathering of more than 100 domestic and global through leaders in the Asian property sector – on November 7-8. The Bangkok twelfth anniversary gala dinner took place during PropertyGuru’s Thailand Property Week, which began on 13 September with DDproperty.com’s Agent Summit, followed by the PropertyGuru Thailand Real Estate Summit on 14 September. Mrs. Srisuda Wanapinyosak, Deputy Governor for International Marketing Asia and South Pacific of the Tourism Authority of Thailand, keynoted the awards ceremony. For more information about the PropertyGuru Thailand Property Awards, email: info@asiapropertyawards.com or visit the official website: AsiaPropertyAwards.com/thailand-property-awards/ For more information, please visit AsiaPropertyAwards.com THE COMPLETE LIST OF WINNERS & HIGHLY COMMENDED: 12th PropertyGuru Thailand Property Awards 2017 DEVELOPER AWARDS Best Developer WINNER: Ananda Development Best Boutique Developer WINNER: D’Well Grand Asset Co., Ltd. HIGHLY COMMENDED: Apus Development Group Co., Ltd. HIGHLY COMMENDED: Issara United Co., Ltd. HIGHLY COMMENDED: The Riviera Group DEVELOPMENT AWARDS Best Ultra Luxury Condo Development (Bangkok) WINNER: MARQUE Sukhumvit by Major Development Public Company Limited Best Luxury Condo Development (Bangkok) WINNER: Ashton Residence 41 by Ananda Development HIGHLY COMMENDED: Park24 by Proud Residences Co., Ltd. Best High-Rise High End Condo Development (Bangkok) WINNER: THE LINE Phanon – Pradipat by Sansiri PLC HIGHLY COMMENDED: Chewathai Residence Bang Pho by CHEWATHAI PLC. HIGHLY COMMENDED: Knightsbridge Prime Sathorn by Origin Sathorn Co., Ltd. Best Low-Rise High End Condo Development (Bangkok) WINNER: FYNN Sukhumvit 31 by FYNN Development Co., Ltd. HIGHLY COMMENDED: Issara Collection Sathorn by Charn Issara Viphapol Co., Ltd. Best High-Rise Affordable Condo Development (Bangkok) WINNER: Niche Pride Thonglor Phetchaburiby Sena Development Public Company Limited HIGHLY COMMENDED: Chewathai Phetkasem 27 by CHEWATHAI PLC. HIGHLY COMMENDED: Metro Sky Prachacheun by Property Perfect PCL Best Low-Rise Affordable Condo Development (Bangkok) WINNER: D’Mura by D’Well Grand Asset Co., Ltd. HIGHLY COMMENDED: Miti Condo by One Living Development HIGHLY COMMENDED: Moniiq Sukhumvit 64 by Sankyo Home (Thailand) Co., Ltd. HIGHLY COMMENDED: Niche ID Sukhumvit 113 by Sena Development Public Company Limited HIGHLY COMMENDED: Niche MONO Sukhumvit 50 by Sena Development Public Company Limited Best Housing Development (Bangkok) WINNER: The MARQ by Enrich Villa Co., Ltd. HIGHLY COMMENDED: ARNA Ekamai by D’Well Grand Asset Co., Ltd. HIGHLY COMMENDED: Chewarom Rangsit – Don Mueang by CHEWATHAI PLC. Best Residential Development (Samui) WINNER: Oasis Samui by Cascades Estate Company Limited HIGHLY COMMENDED: New Nordic Water World Koh Samui by New Nordic Group Co., Ltd. Best Housing Development (Phuket) WINNER: The Pavilions Phuket Residences by LS Pavilions HIGHLY COMMENDED: Utopia Naiharn by International Property Advisory Co Ltd Best Condo Development (Phuket) WINNER: X2 Vibe Phuket Bangtao by Millstone Company Limited HIGHLY COMMENDED: The Pavilions Phuket Residences by LS Pavilions HIGHLY COMMENDED: Twinpalms Residences MontAzure by MontAzure Best Housing Development (Hua Hin) WINNER: Falcon Hill by Falcon Hill Development Limited HIGHLY COMMENDED: Baan Phu Thara by Thai Country Homes Co. Ltd. HIGHLY COMMENDED: Sansara@Black Mountain, Hua Hin by Sansara Development Ltd Best Condo Development (Hua Hin) WINNER: Veranda Residence Huahin by Veranda Resort and Spa Co., Ltd HIGHLY COMMENDED: BLU by Issara United Co., Ltd HIGHLY COMMENDED: Sansara@Black Mountain, Hua Hin by Sansara Development Ltd Best Housing Development (Khao Yai) WINNER: Baan Sita Wan by Charn Issara Development PLC Best Luxury Condo Development (Eastern Seaboard) WINNER: Knightsbridge The Ocean Sriracha by Origin Sathorn Co., Ltd. HIGHLY COMMENDED: City Garden Tower by Global Top Group Best High End Condo Development (Eastern Seaboard) WINNER: The Riviera Wongamat Beach by The Riviera Group HIGHLY COMMENDED: Del Mare Bang Saray Beachfront Condominium by Apus Development Group Co., Ltd. HIGHLY COMMENDED: Dusit Grand Condo View by Dusit Pattaya Co., Ltd. HIGHLY COMMENDED: The Riviera Jomtien by The Riviera Group Best Affordable Condo Development (Eastern Seaboard) WINNER: Dusit Grand Park Condo by Dusit Pattaya Co., Ltd. HIGHLY COMMENDED: Aurora Pratumnak by DJP Land & House Co., Ltd. Best Housing Development (Eastern Seaboard) WINNER: X2 Pattaya Oceanphere by Habitat One Co., Ltd. Best Office Development WINNER: FYI Center – For Your Inspiration Workplace by Golden Land Property Development PLC Best Mixed Use Development WINNER: MontAzure by MontAzure DESIGN CATEGORIES Best High-Rise Condo Architectural Design (Bangkok) WINNER: THE LINE Sukhumvit 101 by Sansiri PLC HIGHLY COMMENDED: Knightsbridge Prime Sathorn by Origin Sathorn Co., Ltd. HIGHLY COMMENDED: Park24 by Proud Residences Co., Ltd. Best Low-Rise Condo Architectural Design (Bangkok) WINNER: Ashton Residence 41 by Ananda Development HIGHLY COMMENDED: FYNN Sukhumvit 31 by FYNN Development Co., Ltd. HIGHLY COMMENDED: Issara Collection Sathorn by Charn Issara Viphapol Co., Ltd. HIGHLY COMMENDED: Miti Condo by One Living Development HIGHLY COMMENDED: Venio Sukhumvit 10 by Helix Company Limited Best High-Rise Condo Architectural Design (Resort) WINNER: Andromeda Condominium by Apus Development Group Co., Ltd. HIGHLY COMMENDED: City Garden Tower by Global Top Group HIGHLY COMMENDED: The Riviera Jomtien by The Riviera Group HIGHLY COMMENDED: The Riviera Wonamat Beach by The Riviera Group Best Low-Rise Condo Architectural Design (Resort) WINNER: BW Premier Collection BluPhere Pattaya by Habitat Group Co., Ltd. HIGHLY COMMENDED: Aurora Pratumnak by DJP Land & House Co., Ltd. HIGHLY COMMENDED: Blue Ocean by AD House Co., Ltd. HIGHLY COMMENDED: Sansara@Black Mountain, Hua by Sansara Development Ltd HIGHLY COMMENDED: Twinpalms Residences MontAzure by MontAzure Best Housing Architectural Design WINNER: Issara Residence Rama 9 by Charn Issara Development PCL HIGHLY COMMENDED: ARNA Ekamai by D’Well Grand Asset Co., Ltd. HIGHLY COMMENDED: The Primary V by Krungthep Pattana CMS Co., Ltd. HIGHLY COMMENDED: X2 Pattaya Oceanphere by Habitat One Co., Ltd. Best Condo Interior Design WINNER: FYNN Sukhumvit 31 by FYNN Development Co., Ltd. HIGHLY COMMENDED: BW Premier Collection BluPhere Pattaya by Habitat Group Co., Ltd. HIGHLY COMMENDED: Moniiq Sukhumvit 64 by Sankyo Home (Thailand) Co., Ltd. HIGHLY COMMENDED: Park24 by Proud Residences Co., Ltd. HIGHLY COMMENDED: Runesu Thonglor5 Condominium by W-Shinwa Co., Ltd. Best Housing Interior Design WINNER: The Primary V by Krungthep Pattana CMS Co., Ltd. HIGHLY COMMENDED: Jaytiya Private Pool Villas Residence by Jaytiya Property Co., Ltd HIGHLY COMMENDED: Sansara@Black Mountain Hua Hin, Thailand by Sansara Development Ltd Best Retail Architectural Design WINNER: 949 Neighborhood by Pannaphat Development Co., Ltd. HIGHLY COMMENDED: Diamond Plaza by One Group Development Best Condo Landscape Architectural Design WINNER: Park24 by Proud Residences Co., Ltd. HIGHLY COMMENDED: BW Premier Collection BluPhere Pattaya by Habitat Group Co., Ltd. HIGHLY COMMENDED: FYNN Sukhumvit 31 by FYNN Development Co., Ltd. Best Housing Landscape Architectural Design WINNER: Sansara@Black Mountain Hua Hin, Thailand by Sansara Development Ltd HIGHLY COMMENDED: The MARQ by Enrich Villa Co., Ltd. HIGHLY COMMENDED: The Primary V by Krungthep Pattana CMS Co., Ltd. Best Retail Landscape Architectural Design WINNER: 949 Neighborhood by Pannaphat Development Co., Ltd. SPECIAL AWARDS Special Recognition in CSR WINNER: Sansiri PLC WINNER: Sena Development Public Company Limited WINNER: The Riviera Group Special Recognition in Sustainable Development WINNER: MontAzure by MontAzure WINNER: Suppagarn Real Estate Co. Ltd WINNER: The Riviera Group Best Universal Design Development WINNER: THE LINE Phanon – Pradipat by Sansiri PLC HIGHLY COMMENDED: ARNA Ekamai by Dwell Grand Asset Co., Ltd. HIGHLY COMMENDED: MontAzure by MontAzure HIGHLY COMMENDED: Sansara@Black Mountain Hua Hin by Sansara Development Best Green Development WINNER: FYI Center – For Your Inspiration Workplace by Golden Land Property Development PLC HIGHLY COMMENDED: Baan Phu Thara by Thai Country Homes BEST OF THAILAND AWARDS Best Condo Development (Thailand) WINNER: MARQUE Sukhumvit by Major Development Public Company Limited Best Housing Development (Thailand) WINNER: Baan Sita Wan by Charn Issara Development PLC PUBLISHER’S CHOICE Real Estate Personality of the Year WINNER: Supaluck Umpujh, Chairwoman, The Mall Group Comment on this story * Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time. Comments Here:

Username: Password: E-mail: Security: I agree to Forget your password?

