Pineapple farm worker from Myanmar arrested for murder in Phuket

PHUKET: A Myanmar man who works on a pineapple farm in Thalang was arrested in Rassada on Saturday (Nov 18) after murdering the head of his worker’s team on Tuesday (Nov 14).

crime, murder, Myanmar, violence, police,

Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 20 November 2017, 01:06PM

Myanmar national May, 25, was arrested for murder on Saturday (Nov 18). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub
Myanmar national May, 25, was arrested for murder on Saturday (Nov 18). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

A team from the Phuket Provincial Police led by Capt Parinya Khwankaew and Capt Theerachai Hassoa and Thalang Police led by Lt Col Pongpan Sariphattharanukul and Capt Wutthichai Anupaero arrested 25-year-old Myanmar national named only as May at a beach near the Khon Thai 2 Restaurant in Rassada at 4:30pm on Saturday.

May was taken to Thalang Police Station and charged with murder.

Lt Col Anukul Nooket of the Thalang Police said, “The arrest warrant for May was issued by the Phuket Provincial Court on Thursday (Nov 16) after he was alleged to have killed Mr Boonlert Kingthong, who was the head of pineapple farm workers, in Thalang on at 6pm Tuesday (Nov 14) in front of a house in Moo 7 in Thalang.

“After finishing work on Nov 14, Mr Boonlert took the team of pineapple farm workers back to the house. Mr Boonlert was talking with Mr Sompong Keeratichotikul, who is the owner of the pineapple farm, in front of the house.

“May used a sharp iron bar to stab Mr Boonlert in the right side of the head. He tried to do a second time but others workers stopped him.

“May then escaped into the forest,” Lt Col Anukul said.

"May told us that was dissapointed that Mr Boonlert was being too strict with him over work issues and that is the reason he stabbed him," he explained.

“Mr Boonlert was taken to Thalang Hospital but was later transferred to Vachira Phuket Hospital where he was diagnosed as having Intracerebral Hemorrhage.

“He had an operation but was pronounced dead at 3pm on Wednesday (Nov 15),” Lt Col Anukul added.

 

 

 
BenPendejo | 20 November 2017 - 14:08:03

Hmmm...not sure, but I'm thinking that  Mr. Kingthong might have had a bad habit of treating the Burmese workers like dogshirt, and finally May had enough of it.  I only say that because I see Thais treat these poor Burmese workers like animals all the time, driving their POS little pick-ups stuffed with workers, and driving like complete reckless idiots.

