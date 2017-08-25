The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

‘Pico Finance’ microloans to be offered in Phuket to dispel loan sharks

PHUKET: The Ministry of Finance will hold its “Money Fair 2017 #1” at the Royal Phuket City Hotel on Sept 14 where people can register for microloans under the national government’s push to protect low-income earners from debt with loan sharks.

economics, crime,

Premkamon Ketsara

Friday 25 August 2017, 05:47PM

The objective of the fair is to help people understand the sources of finance available to them, and to explain the dangers of and how to deal with loan sharks and investment scams, explained Ladda Phutthachart (left), chief of the Phuket Provincial Office of the Comptroller General. Photo: Premkamon Ketsara
The objective of the fair is to help people understand the sources of finance available to them, and to explain the dangers of and how to deal with loan sharks and investment scams, explained Ladda Phutthachart (left), chief of the Phuket Provincial Office of the Comptroller General. Photo: Premkamon Ketsara

Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong announced the event at a press conference at Provincial Hall yesterday (Aug 24).

“The objective of the fair is to help people understand the sources of finance available to them, and to explain the dangers of and how to deal with loan sharks and investment scams,” explained Ladda Phutthachart, chief of the Phuket Provincial Office of the Comptroller General.

“We will also be explaining financial innovations such as the use of QR Codes when providing information about aspects such as national savings schemes, tax rights and insurance rights, government credit services, credit guarantees, PromptPay and free credit rating checks,” Ms Ladda noted.

Somkiet Jaturabandit, of the Southern Thailand money-lending firm OK 2017 Co Ltd, explained that the fair will be open from 9am to 4pm.

The private company OK 2017 Co Ltd is the sole agent accredited by the government to provide “Pico Finance” services in Phuket. (See the full list of accredited “Pico Finance” providers here.)

http://www.1359.in.th/picodoc/comp.php

 

The “Pico Finance” is a campaign ordered by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha in March to help low-income people an alternative to resorting to loan sharks, while setting a deadline to eliminate 200,000 informal lenders within two years. (See website here.)

http://www.1359.in.th/picodoc/

 

“People who register at the fair will be able to apply for loans from Sept 14 to Dec 31,” Mr Somkiet said.

 

C and C Marine

According to the information provided at the press conference by Mr Somkiet, people will be able to sign up for loans under two options: 1) 0% for an undetermined period of months, then 3% per month “until the contract is finished; or 2) 1.5% interest per month for six months with no other terms explained “until the contract is finished.”

 

However, it was made clear that loans will be capped at B50,000 per applicant.

 

“The project is to give credit to persons who are registered as living in Phuket or work in Phuket,” Mr Somkiet said.

 

“Loans will not be more than B50,000, and they may or may not require guarantors, but even persons declared bankrupt and banned from receiving loans from formal credit facilities can apply,” he added.

 

Jaran Sangsa, Secretary of the Phuket Chamber of Commerce, said, “We all agree that the fair will be good for everyone.”

 

Of note, Mr Somkiet of OK 2017 Co Ltd last made headlines in December 2015 when he inadvertently left B400,000 in a bag in the men’s bathroom at the Tesco mall on the bypass road. The bag, and the money, were duly returned by an honest security guard. (See story here.)

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

No charges for Phuket hotel after staffer crushed in elevator shaft

I don'y understand how someone has access to a dangerous place like a lift shaft, it should be locked with keys only issued to someone with the re...(Read More)

Patong residents plea against forced evictions for B6bn tunnel

How much cheaper would the tunnel be with only 2 lanes instead of 3?The 3rd is here in Phuket ( as we can see)useless, also the trafic light that come...(Read More)

Phuket dog shelter budget ‘nowhere near enough’, says Livestock Chief

“As anybody who has lived here for 10 years or more can see; the number of stray dogs on the island has drastically reduced Totally untrue and is...(Read More)

Patong residents plea against forced evictions for B6bn tunnel

My advice to these residents would be to jump at the chance to sell their properties. If they get anything close to what people think is "market ...(Read More)

Thais, Chinese arrested for removing marine life from Phuket coral reefs

Excellent. For a start the Thai 100% knew what they were doing and that should be maximum sentance as that was clearly not fishing for food. Then anyo...(Read More)

Defamation charges dropped against BBC reporter Jonathan Head

"i don't complain about everything!" really?? Yep crazy that someone convicted and sentenced so therefore guilty then the lawyer clai...(Read More)

Defamation charges dropped against BBC reporter Jonathan Head

I'm glad that the charges have been dropped against Jonathan Head, they were misguided. Thank you PN for your new stance on comments as the consta...(Read More)

Defamation charges dropped against BBC reporter Jonathan Head

What a relief for Mr Head. This entire case has been a travesty. The lawyer who brought the charges against him was proven to be guilty in another rul...(Read More)

Canadian tourist charged for killer Phuket U-turn

.....and lets not forget about the unfortunate man riding the "big bike". A broken leg and maybe a whole lot worse. As for me, I can envisag...(Read More)

Defamation charges dropped against BBC reporter Jonathan Head

Bad idea PN.It would be more interesting to see how many people would still comment here if they had to give their real names.Guess the thai bashing w...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.